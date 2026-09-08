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Entertainment

Jericho Rosales, Ashtine Olviga among MIFF 2026 winners

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 8, 2026 | 1:43pm
Jericho Rosales, Ashtine Olviga among MIFF 2026 winners
Composite photo of Jericho Rosales in "Quezon" and Ashtine Olviga in "Manila's Finest."
TBA Studios, MQuest Ventures

MANILA, Philippines — Socially-charged films "Manila's Finest" and "58th" were the big winners of the 2026 Manila International Film Festival, now in its third edition.

The two movies won three awards apiece including the top prizes for Best Picture in separate categories: "Manila's Finest" for Narrative and "58th" for Documentary.

"Manila's Finest," an entry from the most recent Metro Manila Film Festival set before the First Quarter Storm, saw wins for Ashtine Olviga (Best Actress) and diretctor Raymond Red (Best Cinematography).

Maguindanao Massacre animated docu-drama "58th," meanwhile, saw Carl Joseph Papa win Best Director, while its subject Reynafe Castillo was honored with the Shining A Light Award.

Another Shining A Light Award was bestowed upon Sheryl Cruz and Marcos Mamay, actress and producer of the hazing-centric "Kappa-Tiran," which premiered during the festival.

"Quezon" star Jericho Rosales won Best Actor for his portrayal of the titular second president of the Philippines and newly-minted Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipient Lea Salonga was honored with the festival's Icon Award.

Related: Lotlot de Leon leaving family issues to God, approves of Jericho for Janine

Special awards

Numerous other special awards were handed out last September 6 in Los Angeles' Beverly Hills Hotel.

National Artist and "Superstar" Nora Aunor and "Asia's Queen of Songs" Pilita Corrales were posthumously honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards, both received by the late artists' granddaughter Janine Gutierrez.

The Briones family composed of Jon Jon, Megan, and children Isa and Teo — all of them actors — were recipients of the Generations Award. Veteran Filipino-American actres BarBara Luna received the Trailblazer Award.

The same award was bestowed upon the entire cast and crew of "Forgotten Island," DreamWorks Animation's upcoming film inspired by Filipino culture, mythology, and folklore.

Co-directors Januel Mercado (a Filipino-American) and Joel Crawford (whose wife is Filipina) were bestowed their own Trailblazer Awards as the movie had a special screening during the festival proper.

RELATED: New 'Insidious' overtakes 'Odyssey' as 2nd biggest film in the Philippines so far

ASHTINE OLVIGA

JERICHO ROSALES

MANILA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

MANILA'S FINEST

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