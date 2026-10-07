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Artist’s 70-hour portrait catches Michael V’s attention

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 7, 2026 | 1:08pm
Artistâ€™s 70-hour portrait catches Michael Vâ€™s attention

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino artist’s 70-hour charcoal portrait of Michael V. has caught the attention of the actor-comedian.

Christopher Almojuela, an artist from Balaoan, La Union, recently shared on Threads a highly detailed charcoal portrait of Michael V., popularly known as Bitoy.

The portrait eventually went viral on social media, prompting Christopher to ask his followers to help tag the comedian so he could see his work.

“I spent 70+ hours on this portrait, worth it ba?” Christopher captioned his post.

“Help me tag Sir @michaelbitoy para makarating sa kanya at sana mabigay ko ito ng personal,” he added.

His wish was soon granted when Michael V. noticed the portrait and left a comment on Christopher’s post.

“Eyy! Congrats! Parang photo!” the comedian and director wrote.

Christopher expressed his excitement over getting noticed by his idol and reiterated his hope of personally giving him the portrait.

“Idol Bitoy! Salamat po sa pagnotice at pag-appreciate! Promise nakakabuo ng araw. Sana mabigay ko po sa inyo ng personal,” he said.

Michael V. then made an unexpected offer.

“You know what? I’ll sign it for you and you can keep it. How ’bout that?” he replied.

The exchange delighted Christopher, whose portrait had taken more than 70 hours to complete.

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