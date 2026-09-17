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Entertainment

Michael V. steps in as ‘Family Feud’ host for Dingdong Dantes

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 17, 2026 | 9:30am
Michael V. steps in as â€˜Family Feudâ€™ host for Dingdong Dantes
Dingdong at Michael V
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Michael V. is returning to game show hosting as he temporarily takes over the hosting duties of GMA Network’s “Family Feud.”

Beginning Thursday, September 17, the Kapuso Comedy Icon will host the weekday game show while its regular host, Dingdong Dantes, attends to the tapings of his “The Master Cutter.”

In an interview with Kapuso PR, Michael V., also known as Bitoy, said he realized how much he missed hosting when he returned to the “Family Feud” set.

“Naku, napakasaya, miss na miss ko na 'yung pagho-host. Matagal ko nang iniisip-isip 'to eh, na-miss ko nga ba o hindi? Pero nung sumalang na ako dito sa Family Feud, oo nga na-miss ko nga!” he said.

He added that he enjoys interacting with contestants and learning more about their personalities through their answers.

“At gusto ko 'yung interaction, gusto ko 'yung meeting new people at saka 'yung mga sagot na binibigay nila para malaman mo 'yung personality nila,” he said.

Known for his work as a comedian, actor, host, writer and director, Michael V. also brought some of his own twists to the show's usual gameplay.

“Nilaro lang natin ng konti. Madalas kasi kamay sa mesa 'yung binibigay ni Dong na request. Request lang pala 'yun, so parang puwede namang iba-ibahin,” he explained.

The comedian recalled having contestants place their hands on different parts of their bodies, including their crowns when playing with beauty queens.

“At saka iba-iba pang parte ng katawan. Paborito ko 'yung sa dancers. Kayang-kaya nilang mag-bend at mag-contort ng katawan nila, kaya pinahawak ko sila sa sahig,” he added with a laugh.

Michael V.’s “Family Feud” hosting stint adds to his regular television appearances on GMA. He also stars in “Pepito Manaloto” on Saturdays and “Bubble Gang” on Sundays.

“Family Feud” airs weekdays at 5:35 p.m. on GMA Network and is also available via livestream on Kapuso Stream.

RELATED: Michael V: Tackling politics is inevitable in comedy

DINGDONG DANTES

MICHAEL V
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