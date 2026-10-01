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Entertainment

Vice Ganda, Nadine Lustre, Michael V named AACA 2026 national winners

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 1, 2026 | 1:26pm
Vice Ganda, Nadine Lustre, Michael V named AACA 2026 national winners
Composite photos of Vice Ganda and Nadine Lustre
Vice Ganda, Nadine Lustre via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino stars Vice Ganda and Nadine Lustre led the list of national winners at this year's Asian Academy Creative Awards, vying for a chance at the grand finals this December in Singapore.

Vice was recognized for Best Actor in a Leading Role for their performance in the film "Call Me Mother," while Nadine was recognized in the Actress counterpart for the series "Love, Siargao."

Mon Confiado was honored in Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in "Salvageland," while Michael V was just one of four national winners in the Best Actor/Actress in a Comedy Role category, recognized for "Pepito Manaloto: Tuloy ang Kuwento."

"Love, Siargao" earned another honor for Best Original Production by a Streamer, while "Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence" scored three honors for its screenplay, editing, and cinematography.

"The Silent Noise" was the only other project with multiple honors, recognized for Best Drama Series and Best Direction (Scripted) for showrunner Onat Diaz.

Related: Fil-Am Isa Briones makes new TIME100 Next list of 'influential rising stars'

There are a total of 25 national winners for the Philippines:

  • Vice Ganda, Best Actor in a Leading Role, "Call Me Mother"
  • Nadine Lustre, Best Actress in a Leading Role, "Love, Siargao"
  • Mon Confiado, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, "Salvageland"
  • Michael V, Best Actor/Actress in a Comedy Role, "Pepito Manaloto: Tuloy ang Kuwento"
  • "Kontrabida Academy," Best Feature Film
  • "The Silent Noise," Best Drama Series
  • "Biyahe ni Drew: Boracay Through the Eyes of the Locals," Best Lifestyle Program
  • "Stars on the Floor," Best Music of Dance Program
  • "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho: Tacloban School Shooting," Best News Program
  • "Love, Siargao," Best Original Production by a Streamer
  • Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, Best Direction (Feature Film), "I'mPerfect"
  • Onat Diaz, Best Direction (Scripted), "The Silent Noise"
  • Jonathan Guillermo and Shugo Praico, Best Screenplay, "Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence"
  • "58th," Best Animation
  • "Bubble Gang," Best Comedy
  • "The Atom Araullo Specials: Baby Makers," Best Documentary (One-Off)
  • "Drawing on Water: The History of the West Philippine Sea," Best Documentary (History)
  • "Reporter's Notebook: Saving Babies," Best Documentary (Series)
  • "It's Okay to Not be Okay," Best Adaptation of an Existing Format (Scripted)
  • "The Voice Kids Philippines" Finale, Best Adaptation of an Existing Format (Non-Scripted)
  • Moises Zee, Best Cinematography (Fiction), "Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence"
  • Lawrence Ang, Best Editing, "Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence"
  • Rico Hizon, Best Entertainment Host, "Rated R: The Rico Hizon Podcast"
  • Charms Espina, Best Factual Presenter, "PTV News Tonight"
  • "The Master Cutter" launch trailer, Best Promo or Trailer

The National Winners Conference will take place in Singapore on December 2 and 3 ahead of the Grand Awards Gala on the latter date.

RELATED: SB19 feted at Senate for historic Lollapalooza 2026 number

ASIAN ACADEMY CREATIVE AWARDS

MICHAEL V

MON CONFIADO

NADINE LUSTRE

VICE GANDA
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