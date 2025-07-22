Pinky Marquez wins P1 million in 'Rainbow Rumble,' 3rd millionaire on the show

MANILA, Philippines — The newest season of game show "Rainbow Rumble" saw stage veteran and singer Pinky Marquez become its first Rainbow Rumble master.

Pinky bagged a total of P1,071,000 — the highest jackpot prize on the show yet — after completing the six unique colors during the "Rainbow Reveal" segment last Saturday, July 19.

"I can't believe [it]. I've never won in a contest in my life. I'd like to say thank you for the opportunity," Pinky said after winning.

The artist added that she would give part of her winnings to the two schools she is currently helping.

During the elimination round, Pinky was making her way to the end when fellow player Celeste Legaspi pulled her back with an "atras" power. Pinky still managed to arrive the tri-colored tile first and win P71,000.

Pinky earned a free color from the Die Rolling Machine after she nailed answering three out of the six rapid-fire questions.

Obtaining six unique colors with 8 seconds to spare made Pinky the third millionaire on "Rainbow Rumble" after ABS-CBN science reporter Raphael Bosano and actor Emilio Daez.

Coincidentally, Pinky's win came nearly a year after Raphael becoming the first millionaire on the show when he won P1,070,000 back in July 27, 2024. Emilio's win came a month later.

The episode the following day saw ABS-CBN news personalities Adrian Ayalin, Ariel Rojas, Anjo Bagaoisan, Denice Dinsay, and Lyza Aquino on the game show hosted by Luis Manzano.

Adrian advanced to the "Rainbow Reveal" round but was only able to get four unique colors. He still took home P85,000.

