'Pray for it': Jim Salas approves Mikee Quintos for son Paul Salas

MANILA, Philippines — Jim Salas, a member of 1990s dance group U.M.D., admitted that he still hopes for a possible reconciliation between his son, actor Paul Salas, and current "Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0" housemate Mikee Quintos.

During his guest appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Monday, November 23, Jim was asked about his son's past relationships, including those with Mikee and actress Barbie Imperial.

Jim said he approved of Paul's relationship with Mikee and admitted that he was also affected by their breakup in 2025.

“Mas naapektuhan ako nang mag-hiwalay sila,” he said.

“Kasi siyempre napakabait na bata naman ni Mikee. Eh hanggang doon lang talaga, wala naman akong magagawa,” he added.

Jim said he reminded his son that he and Mikee were still young and that if they were meant to be together, they might find their way back to each other.

“Who knows, 'di ba? ‘Pray for it,’ sabi ko na lang sa anak ko,” he said.

He also revealed that the former couple parted ways amicably and have remained friends despite their separation.

Jim even shared that he sometimes overhears Paul and Mikee talking to each other.

“Siguro nagkakamustahan lang naman. Kasi napakabait naman ni Mikee tsaka 'yung mga parents niya, tsaka sa kapatid niya. Mababait ang mga iyan,” he said.

As of now, Paul is not in a relationship, while Mikee is also reportedly single.

Paul and Mikee were together for four years before ending their relationship in 2025.

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