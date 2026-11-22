ICC prosecutors: Duterte defense request violates evidence rules

Photos courtesy of the International Criminal Court show former president Rodrigo Duterte during his first in-person appearance before the tribunal since his arrest in March 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — International Criminal Court prosecutors have asked judges to reject an attempt by former President Rodrigo Duterte's lawyers to challenge undisclosed material before it is formally submitted as evidence, arguing that the request is premature and procedurally improper.

The dispute was outlined in a four-page public filing dated November 20 that was heavily redacted, leaving the underlying issue and contested material undisclosed.

The prosecution originally submitted the response confidentially on November 13 after Duterte's defense and the Common Legal Representatives of Victims filed observations requested by Trial Chamber III.

Prosecutors took no position on the broader issue before the chamber. They argued, however, that the defense went beyond the requested observations by seeking an undisclosed ruling in limine, or before the material was introduced during trial.

"The Defence's request to [REDACTED] goes well beyond the scope of the requested observations from the Chamber, namely, [REDACTED]," the prosecution said.

Prosecutors said the request also violated the ICC's Rules of Procedure and Evidence and a protocol set by the chamber for challenging the admissibility of evidence.

Under Rule 64(1), parties must "raise issues as to admissibility of evidence, including on any of the standard evidentiary criteria, at the time when the evidence is submitted to the Chamber."

The defense could raise its concerns once prosecutors formally submit the contested material, rather than "improperly couching the request" in procedural observations, the filing said.

Prosecutors also sought to correct what they called a "mistaken submission" by the defense. The public filing redacted the disputed statements and the prosecution's explanation.

"For the above reasons, the Prosecution requests that the Chamber reject the Defence's request to [REDACTED] in limine," the filing said.

Trial set for November 30

Duterte's trial on charges of crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder is scheduled to open at the end of the month.

Proceedings will begin at 10 a.m. in The Hague, or 5 p.m. in the Philippines. Judges will first verify that Duterte understands the charges and ask whether he admits guilt or pleads not guilty.

The trial follows Trial Chamber III's ruling that Duterte is fit to stand trial and capable of effectively exercising his fair-trial rights during the proceedings.