Luis Manzano back on TV after Batangas elections loss

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 10:19am
TV host Luis Manzano
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actor Luis Manzano has returned to television via "Rainbow Rumble" after an unsuccessful campaign in the recent midterm elections.

Luis ran for the Batangas vice-governer seat with his mother, veteran actress Vilma Santos-Recto, eyeing a return as Batangas governor.

Vilma successfully won, beating her closest rival Mike Rivera by over 100,00 votes, while Luis lost to former congressman and outgoing governor Hermilando "Dodo" Mandanas.

Viewers were entertained by the first weekend of "Rainbow Rumble" Season 2 featuring queer community icons Jervi "KaladKaren" Wrightson, Sassa Gurl, Iyah Mina, Marina Summers, and Vice Ganda last Saturday and "Sins of the Fathers" stars Gerald Anderson, Jessy Mendiola, RK Bagatsing, JC de Vera, and Jerald Napoles the following day.

During the "Rally to the Top" round, Marina was able to climb to the tri-colored tile after answering the question ahead of Vice and Jervi, who were also steps away from the top.

Marina however failed to complete all the colors needed in the jackpot round and went home with P85,000.

Friendly competition was witnessed during the "Sins of the Fathers" guesting, especially when the men tested Jessy in the tile breaker multiple times.

After landing on the lucky tile, JC never looked back and answered all the questions, leading him to the tri-colored tile.

JC proceeded to the "Rainbow Reveal" round but was one color short of winning the P1 million cash prize, instead going home with P100,000.

RELATED‘Panalo pa rin ako’: Luis Manzano thanks supporters after Batangas election loss

