In a good place: Maggie Wilson says she’s no longer mad at ex Victor Consunji

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 5:30pm
In a good place: Maggie Wilson says sheâ€™s no longer mad at ex Victor Consunji
Composite photo shows Maggie Wilson (right) and her estranged husband Victor Consunji with his current partner Rachel Carrasco (left).
Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Maggie Wilson quoted a familiar saying about life being too short to hold grudges, as she “genuinely” just wants the best for herself, her ex Victor Consunji and their kids. 

The former host-model gave her most honest thoughts through her Instagram Stories earlier today, where she asked her followers to send questions they wouldn’t normally ask out loud.

One follower directly asked: “Are you still mad [at] your ex and Rachelle (sic)?” 

The follower was referring to her estranged husband, businessman Victor Consunji, and his current partner Rachel Carrasco. Victor and Rachel have a daughter. 

“No, I genuinely want the best for everyone especially the kids. I just wish the same could be said in return. Life’s too short for grudges… and frankly, bitterness is terrible for your skin,” Maggie replied. 

Maggie’s highly publicized breakup with the businessman has been the talk of the town for years, and Maggie has been vocal about not being able to see her son, Connor, who is with Victor. 

A follower asked her to be honest about how she feels at the moment.

Maggie said that it was “strange” to feel both sadness and joy at the same time. 

She expounded, “Sometimes I catch myself feeling guilty for being genuinely happy or excited about something, especially when others expect me to still be weighed down by what’s happened. 

“But the truth is, I’m in a really good place right now, and I’m truly excited and grateful for the new opportunities unfolding in my life.” 

As more positive developments unfold in her life away from the Philippines, Maggie shared the valuable lessons she learned from her turbulent married life. These include assessing the people in her life, especially the ones who stayed with her throughout her ordeal. 

“I had every odd stacked against me. I lost my son, the life I built, and everything I had worked so hard for. And in the midst of that pain, I learned something unexpected, sometimes, the people you least expect show up for you and the ones you thought would stand by you, turn away,” Maggie said. 

She acknowledged thatife cannot always be viewed through rose-colored glasses, but this can be countered through mindset. 

“Don’t get me wrong. I struggled deeply, emotionally, and mentally, for nearly two years. But eventually, you come to understand that what’s lost isn’t the end. It can all be rebuilt, relationships, work, a home, and a future with new goals, new strength, and a clearer purpose,” Maggie said. 

RELATED: Marc Nelson clarifies involvement in Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji issue

