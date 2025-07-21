^

Dustin Yu willing to work on projects with Bianca de Vera, Will Ashley

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 5:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sparkle actors Dustin Yu and Will Ashley are open to do a project with fellow "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" housemate Bianca de Vera.  

Dustin, in fact, said that he will grab all the projects offered to him after his stint inside the famous TV house. 

“Siyempre, oo, oo naman. Kagaya ng sinabi, lahat ng opportunities iga-grab natin as long as approved by the management, Sparkle,” he said.

“Kami kasi ni Will, nag-work na kami sa 'Mano Po' two years ago… Now, 'yung question is with Bianca de Vera naman. Alam ko maraming nag-aabang niyan,” he added.

Dustin and Will were among the Sparkle artists at last Thursday's press conference (presscon) held in Quezon City. Sparkle held the presscon for its roster of talents who were housemates at the latest celebrity edition of "PBB." 

For Will, he said that he is already excited to work with Bianca and Dustin.

"Ako, I've worked with Dustin and with Bianca. Pareho silang friends ko and masasabi ko talaga na very professional sila. I'm looking forward talaga na maka-trabaho sila ulit ngayon na naka-labas na kami sa Bahay Ni Kuya,” Will said.

“Excited akong makita 'yung pag-grow nila, not just as a person, of course, kundi sa craft nila,” he added. 

