'Rico what?': Maris Racal slips up during 'Rainbow Rumble' appearance

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maris Racal had a humurous slip-up during a game show appearance, mistakenly hearing what she thought was the name of her ex-boyfriend Rico Blanco.

Maris appeared on the July 13 episode of "Rainbow Rumble" alongside her "Sunshine" co-stars Elijah Canlas and Meryll Soriano, director Antoinette Jadaone, and producer Dan Villegas.

One of the questions during the initial round was "Kumpletuhin ang hit song ng '80s American pop group na Breakfast Club: Rico _____."

The game show's host, Luis Manzano, audibly said "blank" after "Rico," leading to him say "Rico blank." A rushing Maris attempted to answer.

"What? Rico what?" a flustered Maris said, to which the audience and Luis caught on and laughed.

Maris appeared to realize the fumble that occurred and sheepishly walked around the studio. "Maris, hindi siya ah!" Luis laughed.

Meryll ended up giving the correct answer, "Rico Mambo," and the game continued.

WATCH: Maris Racal says 'Rico what?

The episode aired almost exactly a year since Maris confirmed that she and the former Rivermaya frontman had broken up since revealing their relationship in 2021.

Their 25-year age difference was initally talked about, but the public softened their reception after seeing the couple's mostly positive posts on social media.

"Sunshine" made its world premiere at last year's Toronto International Film Festival and won the Crystal Bear at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) last February.

It stars Racal as the titular young rhythmic gymnast whose dreams of joining the national team gets derailed after finding out that she is pregnant days before her tryout.

"On her way to a seller of illegal abortion drugs, Sunshine meets a mysterious girl who eerily thinks and talks like her," goes the film's synopsis.

Apart from tackling teen pregnancy and abortion, the film also focuses on the struggles of local athletes aspiring to join prestigious competitions like the Olympics.

The movie was picked up at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 for distribution in North American theaters and with news of an English-language remake.

"Sunshine" will premiere in Philippine cinemas on July 23. — Video from Rainbow Rumble's YouTube channel

