WATCH: Michelle Yeoh believes she can survive 'Blade Runner' universe

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Michelle Yeoh is so badass, she can survive the dystopian Los Angeles of the "Blade Runner" universe.

The Oscar winner joins the franchise as Olwen, a Replicant in the series "Blade Runner 2099," where the artificial humanoids have taken over and mankind is shelved aside.

Michelle was back in the Philippines last November 23 promoting the show, and Philstar.com asked her which era of the franchise she believes she has a best chance of surviving.

The actress answered the year 2099 because she portrays a Replicant in that year where it is easier for her kind.

She added that being a Replicant in 2099 equates more chances of survival rather than a Blade Runner, a special kind of cop.

Michelle ended by sharing that she would want to be a human being in 2019, the year the original "Blade Runner" was set, because she would get to be a full-fledged Blade Runner that hunts for Replicants.

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