Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala allegedly spotted in NAIA for Australia trips

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala went viral on social media again after supposed airport photos of the two were posted online.

Kathryn and Mark were allegedly spotted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, albeit at different times, en route to Australia.

Sources confirmed to entertainment outlet Pep.ph that the two were going to Australia — Kathryn to Melbourne and Mark to Sydney.

The sources, however, did not mention if Kathryn and Mark would meet in Australia.

Romance rumors between the two surfaced online after reports they were seeing each other as early as December last year.

Last month, a post on the Chika PH Reddit thread claimed Kathryn and Mark were spotted together in Bonifacio Global City, however no picture was taken as both were reportedly rushed into a van.

Meanwhile last April during the ABS-CBN Ball, Kathryn was asked by entertainment reporter Gretchen Fullido if she was in a relationship.

"I'm very happy. And yes, still single," Kathryn said at the time.

