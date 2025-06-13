Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala were reportedly spotted together again, this time in Bonifacio Global City.

Talent manager and showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz shared on his "Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update" YouTube channel a post from the Chika PH Reddit thread.

The post claimed Kathryn and Mark were seen in the early hours of June 6 along BGC's High Street. No picture was taken as both were reportedly rushed into a van.

The individual who made the post futher explained they did not snap a picture as they did not expect to encounter the two, but added that Mark was having his photo taken with some electric scooters.

Ogie did point out other Reddit users doubted the post's authenticity as there were no pictures or "receipts" to back the story.

Ogie later read out another post that claimed Kathryn and Mark were seen together in a skin care clinic in Quezon City, also on June 6.

"Napaka-sweet daw ng dalawa, hindi mapaghiwalay. Nakakaloka!," Ogie said, but pointed out there is no issue in the two seeing each other since both are single.

He reiterated what he said before that people in Mark's circle must keep quiet and refrain from taking pictures whenever Kathryn was around.

Last April during the ABS-CBN Ball, Kathryn was asked by entertainment reporter Gretchen Fullido if she was in a relationship .

"I'm very happy. And yes, still single," Kathryn said at the time.

Romance rumors between Kathryn and Mark surfaced online after reports they were seeing each other as early as December last year. — Video from the Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel

