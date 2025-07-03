Kathryn Bernardo, Bea Alonzo praise 'good friend' Gideon Hermosa's event styling

MANILA, Philippines — Event stylist Gideon Hermosa marked the 15th anniversary of his company, the House of Hermosa, known for designing and staging events for people around the world.

Gideon's peers in the events industry, as well as celebrity friends like Ruffa Gutierrez, Kris Bernal, Christian Bautista, and Ara Mina, celebrated his 15 years in the industry in an anniversary gala held in a Parañaque hotel last July 2.

He was celebrated by everyone who attended in person, and by a few clients who sent congratulatory messages via video. Among these clients were actresses Kathryn Bernardo, Bea Alonzo and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

The event stylist frequently designed celebrations for the three women, such as Kathryn's first Christmas party in her new house and Catriona's 30th garden birthday party.

Bea recalled how she met Gideon on the set of her movie "A Second Chance." Gideon designed the wedding for her character Basha and John Lloyd Cruz's Popoy.

"I knew he was a good person right away. Off the bat, nag-connect kami and we became friends," Bea said.

The actress also recounted one of her birthday celebrations helmed by the celebrity event stylist, "It was beautiful, romantic, and very unforgettable."

Bea described Gideon as a brillliant storyteller who goes beyond events styling, "Every event that he does for me really tells my personality and where I am at that point in my life."

"You make sure na maayos [lahat]. Thank you for making all your events extra, extra special with your talent, but most of all, thank you for being a good friend. Nandiyan ka lang palagi," Kathryn said in her message.

Catriona thanked Gideon for making important milestones and moments more beautiful with his gift of creativity.

"I wish you more power, blessings, and happiness in the years to come. Thank you for being you," Catriona ended her message.

Bea and Kathryn ended with similar messages for Gideon.

"I can't wait to celebrate life with you," said Bea.

Kathryn shared, "Thank you sa pagka-kaibigan and for your talent."

Giving their messages of gratitude at the event were celebrity couple Alodia Gosiengfiao and Chris Quimbo, singer Yeng Constantino, and host Janeena Chan.

Other celebrity weddings that Gideon styled were those of Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano, and Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle.

