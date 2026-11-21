Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson star in New York family crime drama 'Paper Tiger'

Miles Teller, James Gray, and Adam Driver attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Paper Tiger" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California on November 5, 2026.

LOS ANGELES, United States — Set in gritty 1980s New York, "Paper Tiger" starring Adam Driver, Miles Teller, and Scarlett Johansson is a crime thriller with a personal twist — it doubles as a family drama based on the teenage memories of filmmaker James Gray.

The film sees the wealthy former police officer Gary Pearl (Driver) convince his more middle-class engineer brother Irwin (Teller) to embark on a business proposition that turns dire.

The business partners, it turns out, are linked to the Russian mob, and the ensuing violence and web of lies begins driving a wedge between the brothers as well as Teller's character and his wife, played by Johansson.

Much of the bleak story is rooted in Gray's own family history: his father faced legal troubles and was ultimately convicted of a crime.

The filmmaker told AFP he aimed to remain faithful to the real-life events, but did take certain narrative liberties — a strategy that presented its own set of challenges.

"Sometimes when you're close to something or somebody, it becomes difficult. Your perception is clouded. Your idea of objectivity, which is a ridiculous notion anyway, becomes almost impossible," the director and screenwriter said. But he said he tries to be as honest as possible.

Gray — who also explored autobiographical themes in the coming-of-age story "Armageddon Time" (2022) — said the film is fundamentally about parents and their children.

That shift in storytelling focus "comes, frankly, from the fact that I'm older," Gray said with a smile. The 57-year-old is a father of three, and said he's constantly asking himself if "I am screwing up as a parent."

"What does trouble me is not knowing what mistakes I'm making as I'm making them in real time," Gray said. "That's a very good dramatic idea for a story, but it also happens to be the narrative of our lives."

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Familial set

Driver praised the director's meticulous attention to detail, a laser focus evident in everything from filming technique to choice of locations and costumes.

The movie was made with old-school technology, including tungsten lights, celluloid film and vintage lenses, the actor explained at a press event.

And although the plot was drawn from Gray's own personal life, Driver said he felt he could get in character without digging into the story's every detail.

"It was mostly about, you know, making sure that I believed what I was saying," Driver said. "And I let him be the barometer of, if that felt right or it didn't, or if it felt truthful to him."

It's not Driver's first time working with Johannson: both earned Oscar nominations for their work in Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," a portrayal of a couple going through a grueling divorce.

For Teller, who plays a version of Gray's father in "Paper Tiger," the filmmaking process offered a way to "get to know James as a person better."

"James and I would talk about nobility a lot, and this was a very proud family, it was a very noble family," Teller told journalists.

He said there was an intimate, familial tone on set from day one, including in the house in New York's borough of Queens where they shot.

"It really did just feel like the Pearl family home," Teller said. As the characters filed in, especially the kids, "it just gave such a life to that set."

"From there on out, it felt very comfortable."

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