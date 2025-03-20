Kathryn Bernardo opens up about 'quarter-life crisis'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo revealed that she feels "lost" in her life at the moment.

During the media conference of "Pilipinas Got Talent" early this week where she is among the show's judges, Kathryn admitted that she's feeling birthday blues.

“I’m turning 29 in a few days. I’m at the point in my life again wherein I feel so lost. I felt this, I remember, when I gave a message for the thanksgiving party of the 'Hows of Us,' this was the same feeling,” she said.

“To be honest, I’m so scared, I’m so lost but I think it’s so brave na every day I show up just like what Donny [Pangilinan] said kanina. I show up and I choose to grow and accept all the uncertainties because I don’t know bigla ko lang siya nafeel,” she added.

She, however, said that she must be experiencing quarter-life crisis.

“Parang, what’s next for me? Parang I’m feeling all these emotions. Feeling ko, it’s just brave na tinangap ko 'yun –– I’m allowing myself to be vulnerable… I have my days and hindi ko na 'yun tinatago sa mga tao,” she said.

Kathryn also said that she is now moving to her own place and she's in her transition stage.

“I’d like to call this my transition stage na feeling ko kasi in the next coming years, it’s very very important kasi 'yun 'yung magdidictate kung saan ako sa future,” she said.

“It’s my way of getting to know myself more and growing. Yes, I’m scared –– I don’t know what would happen. I don’t know if I could do it, but I’m just very open and I’m here for growth so wish me luck in the coming months,” she added.

"Pilipinas Got Talent" will start airing on March 29 and 30. Kathryn will be joined by Eugene Domingo, Donny Pangilinan, and Freddie FMG Reyes in the judging panel.

Melai Cantiveros and Robi Domingo will host the show.

