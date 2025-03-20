^

Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo opens up about 'quarter-life crisis'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 1:31pm
Kathryn Bernardo opens up about 'quarter-life crisis'
Kathryn Bernardo wearing her new collection for a Filipino makeup brand.
Happy Skin / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo revealed that she feels "lost" in her life at the moment. 

During the media conference of "Pilipinas Got Talent" early this week where she is among the show's judges, Kathryn admitted that she's feeling birthday blues. 

“I’m turning 29 in a few days. I’m at the point in my life again wherein I feel so lost. I felt this, I remember, when I gave a message for the thanksgiving party of the 'Hows of Us,' this was the same feeling,” she said. 

“To be honest, I’m so scared, I’m so lost but I think it’s so brave na every day I show up just like what Donny [Pangilinan] said kanina. I show up and I choose to grow and accept all the uncertainties because I don’t know bigla ko lang siya nafeel,” she added.

She, however, said that she must be experiencing quarter-life crisis. 

“Parang, what’s next for me? Parang I’m feeling all these emotions. Feeling ko, it’s just brave na tinangap ko 'yun –– I’m allowing myself to be vulnerable… I have my days and hindi ko na 'yun tinatago sa mga tao,” she said.

Kathryn also said that she is now moving to her own place and she's in her transition stage. 

“I’d like to call this my transition stage na feeling ko kasi in the next coming years, it’s very very important kasi 'yun 'yung magdidictate kung saan ako sa future,” she said.

“It’s my way of getting to know myself more and growing. Yes, I’m scared –– I don’t know what would happen. I don’t know if I could do it, but I’m just very open and I’m here for growth so wish me luck in the coming months,” she added. 

"Pilipinas Got Talent" will start airing on March 29 and 30. Kathryn will be joined by Eugene Domingo, Donny Pangilinan, and Freddie FMG Reyes in the judging panel. 

Melai Cantiveros and Robi Domingo will host the show. 

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo to launch makeup collection for gym buffs

KATHRYN BERNARDO

PILIPINAS GOT TALENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gold Dagal's mom calls out 'cowards,' 'unthinkers' for comedian's death

Gold Dagal's mom calls out 'cowards,' 'unthinkers' for comedian's death

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Jocelyn Cruz, mother of the late standup comedian Gold Dagal, called out the individuals she claimed were responsible for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera now also endorsing e-wallet like ex-rival Heart Evangelista

Marian Rivera now also endorsing e-wallet like ex-rival Heart Evangelista

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Both are now endorsers of competing e-wallets: a coincidence?
Entertainment
fbtw
Standup comedian Gold Dagal shot dead in Pampanga
play

Standup comedian Gold Dagal shot dead in Pampanga

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Gold was known for his jokes about the Iglesia ni Cristo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Trial and error, really&rsquo;: Dingdong Dantes shares business lessons

‘Trial and error, really’: Dingdong Dantes shares business lessons

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Dingdong Dantes has learned — and continues to learn — the ins and outs of running businesses. His experiences...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jake Macapagal joins Jerrold Tarog&rsquo;s &lsquo;Quezon&rsquo; as Manuel Nieto

Jake Macapagal joins Jerrold Tarog’s ‘Quezon’ as Manuel Nieto

By Carlo Orosa | 1 day ago
Acclaimed stage and screen actor Jake Macapagal has been cast as Manuel Nieto, the devoted aide-de-camp to President...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Katseye among Lollapalooza 2025 performers

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Katseye among Lollapalooza 2025 performers

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Artists with Filipino descent will take the stage of this year's Lollapalooza, with Olivia Rodrigo named as one of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera explains why e-wallet best for paying staff&rsquo;s salaries

Marian Rivera explains why e-wallet best for paying staff’s salaries

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
New Palawan Group of Companies (PGC) endorser Marian Rivera assured everyone that no heavy technical knowledge is required...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Don&rsquo;t get me wrong!&rsquo;: Marian Rivera on how she, Dingdong Dantes handle finances, bills

‘Don’t get me wrong!’: Marian Rivera on how she, Dingdong Dantes handle finances, bills

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
In a press conference yesterday in Makati City revealing Marian as new Palawan Group of Companies (PGC) endorser, the “Kapuso...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera gets real on teaching kids about money&nbsp;

Marian Rivera gets real on teaching kids about money 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
Now a 40-year-old mom of two, Marian embraces this new chapter of her life with open arms —nnavigating the journey...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with