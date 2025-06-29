Dustin-Bianca evicted, Brent-Mika, AZVer complete 'PBB Celebrity Collab' Big 4Â 

Dustin-Bianca evicted, Brent-Mika, AZVer complete 'PBB Celebrity Collab' Big 4

MANILA, Philippines — The love team of Dustin Yu and Bianca de Vera failed to make the cut, leaving the pairs of Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca and AZ Martinez and River Joseph making the big jump for the final two Big Night slots of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.”

Last night’s episode revealed how Brent and Mika prevailed the last Big Jump task, where they were able to surpass their rival love team Dustin and Bianca in creating 10 layers of red cups collected after more than five hours of bringing them over from the starting to the last point of a wall maze amid a drizzle of rain.

Brent and Mika join the three pairs who have earlier made the cut. AZ and River were the last to qualify before them.

Will Ashley and Ralph de Leon were the second to get the spot, while the pair of Charlie Fleming and Esnyr was the very first team to get the Big 4 slot after being voted by the housemates themselves.

Contrary to the recent system, the last three spots were determined solely by winning the Big Jump task, not through popular voting via a paid app. This system was received well by fans and viewers, who were dismayed by the previous system which saw popular pairs, who have won tasks, still get evicted despite their wins.

The latest celebrity season of “PBB,” which is the very first collaboration between erstwhile rivals ABS-CBN and GMA-7, celebrates the show’s 20 years on TV. It is on its last stretch, with the Big Night scheduled in early July.

