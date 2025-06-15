^

Entertainment

‘Brilliant talent’: Vice Ganda, Kara David react to Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzman ‘PBB’ exit

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 15, 2025 | 2:59pm
â€˜Brilliant talentâ€™: Vice Ganda, Kara David react to Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzman â€˜PBBâ€™ exit
Singer Klarisse de Guzman (right) and host-actress Shuvee Etrata are the final duo for the 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.'
Screenshot from Pinoy Big Brother

MANILA, Philippines — Even celebrities gave their kneejerk reactions to the departure of Shuvee Etrata and Klarisse de Guzman from “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.” 

Award-winning broadcast journalist Kara David was saddened by her favorite pair’s exit at last night’s eviction. Shuvee and Klarisse, collectively known as ShuKla, got the lowest percentage of votes to save compared to the pairings of AZ Martinez-River Joseph and Dustin Yu-Bianca de Vera. 

“Sobrang lungkot. Para sa akin, si Shuvee at Klarisse ang pinakatotoo sa loob ng bahay ni Kuya. Haaaay. Ang lungkot ko talaga. Salamat Shuvee at Klarisse dahil na-inspire n’yo kaming lumaban. Sa buhay, manalo man o matalo… ang mahalaga, lumaban,” Kara’s Facebook caption read. 

The GMA-7 documentarist shared GMA-7 Public Affair’s news article about the duo’s eviction on her Facebook page. 

Vice Ganda, meanwhile, posted a series of tweets on X, showing his support for Klarisse, whom he calls a “brilliant talent.” 

“Now that Klarisse is out of the PBB house its time na we really start supporting this brilliant talent. Magandang exposure sa kanya ang 'PBB' para mas makilala ng mga manunuod. At tulad ng matagal ko ng hangad sana mas yakapin sya ng madla dahil may pambihira talaga syang talento."

“Matagal na kong naniniwala at humahanga sa husay ni Klarisse. At matagal na rin akong nanghihinayang dahil parang di sya masyadong nabibigyan ng pansin. Kaya ako na mismo ang nagproduce ng concert nya para mabigyan sya ng moment to shine. Dahil deserve nya. Di dapat masayang!” Vice tweeted on Saturday night. 

The “It’s Showtime” host revealed that they had plans for Klarisse’s next concert. He admitted that he had apprehensions regarding her entry into the famous house because of the clout of celebrities who are into love teams and who have “artistahin” appeals. But Vice is proud that Klarisse was able to fight for place inside the house, even lasting until the last three weeks of the show. 

“Di man sya ang maging Big Winner sobrang proud ako sa kanya. Walang nawala. Di ako nanghihinayang. May inani pa. Mas dumami ng lubos ang naniniwala at humahanga sa kanya. At ang panalangin ko ay magtuloy tuloy na ang magagandang mangyayari sa career nya,” Vice said. 

RELATED: ‘Wala silang ulam sa loob’: Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzman’s ‘PBB’ exit shock viewers

KARA DAVID

KLARISSE DE GUZMAN

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER

PINOY BIG BROTHER CELEBRITY COLLAB EDITION

SHUVEE ETRATA

VICE GANDA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala were reportedly spotted together again, this time in Bonifacio...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julie Anne and Rayver are the biggest fans of Clashers

Julie Anne and Rayver are the biggest fans of Clashers

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
Along with the Clash graduates and judges, Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz are also the faces of “The Clash,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrating Independence Day with world-class Filipino talent

Celebrating Independence Day with world-class Filipino talent

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
As the nation marked the 127th Philippine Independence Day, two momentous events rose above the noise of the everyday, each...
Entertainment
fbtw
What celebrity dads learned from their fathers

What celebrity dads learned from their fathers

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
Fathers, in their quiet strength and everyday choices, often shape who we become — even before we realize it.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Minsan bumpy': Ruffa Gutierrez on brother Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial

'Minsan bumpy': Ruffa Gutierrez on brother Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Even actress Ruffa Gutierrez is a little confused about her brother and fellow actor Richard Gutierrez's supposed relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maris Racal also returning to 'Pinoy Big Brother' as house guest

Maris Racal also returning to 'Pinoy Big Brother' as house guest

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress-singer Maris Racal is set to return to the iconic Bahay ni Kuya after a decade as a "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coco Martin, Julia Montes excited for Kenya fan meeting

Coco Martin, Julia Montes excited for Kenya fan meeting

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes are set to fly to Kenya and meet with fans in the African continent.
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino singer Kate Torralba to perform at 1st MUSICMEX

Filipino singer Kate Torralba to perform at 1st MUSICMEX

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino singer-songwriter Kate Torralba will represent the Philippines in the inaugural MUSICMEX festival in Mexico.
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: &lsquo;How to Train Your Dragon&rsquo; Father&rsquo;s Day bonding activities

LIST: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Father’s Day bonding activities

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Universal Pictures’ “How to Train Your Dragon” offers a slew of activities to foster the fun and love among...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Si Sol at Si Luna' supporting cast break down their characters

'Si Sol at Si Luna' supporting cast break down their characters

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Digital series "Si Sol at si Luna" continues to draw fans for its narrative that immerses them in the lives...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with