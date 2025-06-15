â€˜Brilliant talentâ€™: Vice Ganda, Kara David react to Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzman â€˜PBBâ€™ exit

‘Brilliant talent’: Vice Ganda, Kara David react to Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzman ‘PBB’ exit

Singer Klarisse de Guzman (right) and host-actress Shuvee Etrata are the final duo for the 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.'

MANILA, Philippines — Even celebrities gave their kneejerk reactions to the departure of Shuvee Etrata and Klarisse de Guzman from “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.”

Award-winning broadcast journalist Kara David was saddened by her favorite pair’s exit at last night’s eviction. Shuvee and Klarisse, collectively known as ShuKla, got the lowest percentage of votes to save compared to the pairings of AZ Martinez-River Joseph and Dustin Yu-Bianca de Vera.

“Sobrang lungkot. Para sa akin, si Shuvee at Klarisse ang pinakatotoo sa loob ng bahay ni Kuya. Haaaay. Ang lungkot ko talaga. Salamat Shuvee at Klarisse dahil na-inspire n’yo kaming lumaban. Sa buhay, manalo man o matalo… ang mahalaga, lumaban,” Kara’s Facebook caption read.

The GMA-7 documentarist shared GMA-7 Public Affair’s news article about the duo’s eviction on her Facebook page.

Vice Ganda, meanwhile, posted a series of tweets on X, showing his support for Klarisse, whom he calls a “brilliant talent.”

“Now that Klarisse is out of the PBB house its time na we really start supporting this brilliant talent. Magandang exposure sa kanya ang 'PBB' para mas makilala ng mga manunuod. At tulad ng matagal ko ng hangad sana mas yakapin sya ng madla dahil may pambihira talaga syang talento."

“Matagal na kong naniniwala at humahanga sa husay ni Klarisse. At matagal na rin akong nanghihinayang dahil parang di sya masyadong nabibigyan ng pansin. Kaya ako na mismo ang nagproduce ng concert nya para mabigyan sya ng moment to shine. Dahil deserve nya. Di dapat masayang!” Vice tweeted on Saturday night.

The “It’s Showtime” host revealed that they had plans for Klarisse’s next concert. He admitted that he had apprehensions regarding her entry into the famous house because of the clout of celebrities who are into love teams and who have “artistahin” appeals. But Vice is proud that Klarisse was able to fight for place inside the house, even lasting until the last three weeks of the show.

“Di man sya ang maging Big Winner sobrang proud ako sa kanya. Walang nawala. Di ako nanghihinayang. May inani pa. Mas dumami ng lubos ang naniniwala at humahanga sa kanya. At ang panalangin ko ay magtuloy tuloy na ang magagandang mangyayari sa career nya,” Vice said.

Now that Klarisse is out of the PBB house its time na we really start supporting this brilliant talent. Magandang exposure sa kanya ang PBB para mas makilala ng mga manunuod. At tulad ng matagal ko ng hangad sana mas yakapin sya ng madla dahil may pambihira talaga syang talento. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) June 14, 2025

RELATED: ‘Wala silang ulam sa loob’: Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzman’s ‘PBB’ exit shock viewers