Former evictee Ralph De Leon advances to â€˜PBBâ€™ Big Night with duo Will Ashley

Former evictee Ralph De Leon advances to ‘PBB’ Big Night with duo Will Ashley

Former child star Will Ashley (left) in disbelief after hearing that he and his duo, Ralph de Leon, are through the Big 4 of 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,' as shown in the June 24, 2025 episode of the show.

MANILA, Philippines — The wildcards are proving that the second time is indeed sweeter with Ralph de Leon winning the task with his duo Will Ashley to get past never-evicted housemates to the “Pinoy Big Brother” Big Night in July.

Ralph, the consistent top-ranked housemate who easily breezes through challenges, is the second wildcard after Charlie who is now part of the Big 4.

Charlie and her pair, Esnyr, were the first to advance the other night. Ralph and Charlie were evicted on separate dates but they won the wildcard round via voting on a paid app last May 17.

He and his duo, Will, prevailed over the other housemates fighting over the remaining three Big 4 spots.

The Ateneo graduate and athlete’s tenacity in last night’s task was unsurprising given his competitiveness, which has been a subject among fellow housemates but seen as a remarkable trait among viewers.

Two more duos are expected to fill Big 4. The remaining duo housemates are Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca (BreKa), Dustin Yu and Bianca de Vera (DusBi), and AZ Martinez and River Joseph (AZVer).

