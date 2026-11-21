Soldiers serve fellow soldiers in Maguindanao outreach mission

Soldiers in the headquarters of the Army's 601st Infantry Brigade benefited from a humanitarian mission on Nov. 18, 2026, by officials and personnel from their mother-unit, the 6th Infantry Division.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade benefited from a medical and dental mission by fellow soldiers right at their headquarters in Barangay Kamasi in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday, November 18.

Radio reports on Saturday stated that the humanitarian mission for soldiers under the 601st Infantry Brigade, some of them to retire soon, was facilitated by medics and dentists and military Christian and Muslim religious counsellors from the headquarters of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division in Camp Siongco in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Army Major Gen. Edgar Catu, commander of the 6th ID, told reporters on Saturday that the outreach team that the division dispatched to provide personnel of the 601st Infantry Brigade with medical and dental services and religious counselling also subjected them to blood chemistry examination and urinalysis.

“It was something like soldiers serving fellow soldiers. We have been facilitating such humanitarian missions for civilians in far-flung areas. Now it is time to have these men in uniform also treated that way for them to stay healthy, ready for our community service operations anytime," Catu said.

The activity was jointly facilitated by Catu, Lt. Col. Marlon Reyes Jr., who is 6th ID’s assistant chief of staff for logistics, Brig. Gen. Gremel Brual, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, Lt. Col. Nonie Ruizal, commanding officer of the division's 6th Service Support Battalion, and his counterpart in the Army’s 12th Forward Service Support Unit, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Caro, who is also based in Camp Siongco.

Three other Army officers, Lt. Col. Mary Anne Joanino, who is overseeing the dental clinic in Camp Siongco, the physician Lt. Col. Rose Marie Gamonnac, who is assigned to the Camp Siongco Station Hospital, and Lt. Col. Ariel Rosuelo, commanding officer of the Field Service Finance Office, also in Camp Siongco, were all in the forefront of the daylong event too.

The officers from the 6th ID and Army religion preachers also lectured the 601st Infantry Brigade personnel on proper utilization of their salaries and fiscal responsibility.

They also evaluated then the serviceability of the 601st Infantry Brigade’s transport and combat vehicles and lectured soldiers under the brigade on comprehensive and modern insights on explosive and ordnance disposal and safety in storing firearms and ammunition in their armory.