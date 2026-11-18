School principal killed in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

The school principal ambushed in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao died immediately from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen killed an elementary school principal in an ambush in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday morning, November 18, the sixth fatality in similar attacks in Bangsamoro towns in Central Mindanao in just three days.

Officials of the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade separately told reporters right after the incident that Dionel Villabito Mahusay, principal of the Pendililang Elementary School in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Captain Steffie Salanguit, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters before noon Wednesday that Mahusay has just left home for work, driving his minivan, when he was attacked by gunmen on a stretch of highway in Barangay Salbu in Datu Saudi Ampatuan.

Local executives, traditional Moro community leaders and investigators from the Datu Saudi Municipal Police Station had separately told reporters that the assailants of Mahusay managed to immediately escape amid the commotion triggered by the gunshots that reverberated through the scene.

Mahusay’s mini van veered towards the side of the highway after he lost control of its wheel and stopped inside a roadside shed along the route.

Mahusay is the sixth fatality in separate similar attacks since Sunday in the adjoining Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and in the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area, which is under the BARMM government but is in Cotabato province in Region 12.

Police officials and local executives had told reporters that the slain Mahusay was actively involved in peacebuilding activities of the municipal government of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, one of the 22 towns in Maguindanao del Sur.

Major Gen. Edgar Catu, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, has ordered officials of their units in Datu Saudi Ampatuan and nearby towns to help local executives and police investigators put an end to the atrocity that left Mahusay dead.