Mindanao represent! Charlie, Esnyr first to reach PBB Big Night

Charlie Fleming (left) and Esnyr are the first pair to enter the Big 4 of 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.'

MANILA, Philippines — From breadwinners to big winners? That scenario is becoming increasingly likely for Charlie Fleming and Esnyr Ranollo—collectively known as CharEs—after being named the first pair to enter the Big 4 of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition last night.

The two were in disbelief as they cleared the final round leading to the show’s Big Night, where one pair will be crowned the ultimate winner.

Ironically, CharEs were among the last duo to be formed. In the final pairing task, they were left unchosen by other housemates and ended up partnered by default.

Both Charlie and Esnyr had also expressed doubts about their chances. As breadwinners of their respective families, they had agreed in one episode that they were “lugi,” or at a disadvantage, since votes in previous rounds were cast via a paid app.

Their fate, however, was decided not by the public but by fellow housemates and house challengers, who awarded them the majority of the votes.

Hailing from Mindanao, Charlie and Esnyr impressed others with their consistency and quiet determination from day one. Esnyr, born in Davao del Sur, was never nominated for eviction. Charlie, the youngest housemate and a native of Cagayan de Oro, was evicted early in the season but clawed her way back through public voting.

Four more pairs are vying for a spot in the Big Night, set for early July.

Will it be RaWi (Ralph de Leon and Will Ashley), DusBi (Dustin Yu and Bianca de Vera), AZVer (AZ Martinez and River Joseph), or BreKa (Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca) who joins CharEs in the final cut?

RELATED: 'Resbak time': Evicted housemates re-enter 'PBB Celebrity Collab Edition' as challengers