AC Bonifacio answers 'backstabber,' 'manipulative' criticisms following 'Pinoy Big Brother' exit

ABS-CBN talent AC Bonifacio (left) and GMA-7 star Ashley Ortega (right) were the first evictees of 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' as aired in the show's March 29, 2025 episode.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya artist AC Bonifacio answered critics after she got evicted from the "Pinoy Big Brother" house.

In her interview with ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe, AC said that she was surprised to read comments from social media saying that she's a "backstabber" and "manipulative."

"I try my best not to read but, of course, at the end of the day, these people were also giving me constructive criticisms that could also help in my life 'coz I'm growing," she said.

"I'm 22 lang po and I'm not perfect. So when they say things like backstabber, I think 'yun po 'yung main... Backstabber, manipulative... they would talk about my closeness with Michael [Sager] kahit inamin ko po 'yung si Harvey.

"Those were the main ones naman po talaga that they were trying to put at me."

AC said that she understands all the criticisms against her.

"I understand where they were all coming from, with the situation that was shown. And I could have been that for a moment, for them.

"But I know, at the end of the day, na-resolve ko yung mga issues ko sa loob, I settled everything before I left. I have no bad blood with anyone in that house.

"If in that moment I was, I will definitely grow and learn from that, na I acknowledge my actions and I will be better.

"If I am in a situation like that again in the future, I will rethink. I will take a breath before I decide to make that action again and resolve it in a different way."

RELATED: ‘A girl like you? So lovable’: Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio 1st evictees of ‘PBB Collab’