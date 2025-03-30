â€˜A girl like you? So lovableâ€™: Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio 1st evictees of â€˜PBB Collabâ€™

^

‘A girl like you? So lovable’: Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio 1st evictees of ‘PBB Collab’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 11:19am
'A girl like you? So lovable': Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio 1st evictees of 'PBB Collab'
ABS-CBN talent AC Bonifacio (left) and GMA-7 star Ashley Ortega (right) were the first evictees of 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' as aired in the show's March 29, 2025 episode.
Screenshot via Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA, Philippines — The unlikely and controversial duo of Ashley Ortega and AC Bonifacio were the first to be evicted from the house after garnering the lowest votes in the online poll of "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition." 

GMA-7 star Ashley and ABS-CBN talent AC only garnered 17.25% votes from the online poll, more than half of the votes received by Team WilVer at 36.87% votes. WilVer is composed of Will Ashley and River Joseph.

Team RaMi of Ralph de Leon and Michael Sager got the highest number of votes, with 45.89% of the public choosing to save them. 

Saturday night’s eviction night was an emotional affair after AC and Ashley got booted out of the house as the first set of evictees. This edition’s format will see a pair — GMA-7 and ABS-CBN talents — win the title. 

The night ended with the announcement of a new houseguest, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.  

Ashley’s journey inside the house included mending her relationship with her mother, with whom she had not spoken since 2022. Big Brother arranged a sit-down where she was asked three questions about her mother, and the actress opened up about her emotions. In Sunday’s episode, she received a letter from her mother, telling her that she had forgiven her and was simply waiting for her to leave the house.

Mavy Legaspi, meanwhile, penned a short sweet message for his fellow housemate and girlfriend. 

“I am so happy the people got to know you better… and they love you! Welcome back to the outside world, honey bunny! A girl like you? So lovable,” wrote Mavy on his Instagram story early Sunday morning. 

He was a houseguest during the first week of the show, alongside content creator-actress Ivana Alawi.

Two new housemates from both GMA-7 and ABS-CBN will enter the house this week. Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee entered the house on Saturday, March 29.

