China slams PH-Australia defense pact, calls Japan 'destroyer' of regional peace

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Koizumi Shinjiro, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro, Jr., and United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth met together on November 1, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This marked the fifth meeting of the defense leaders of these four countries in the last three years, underscoring their ongoing commitment to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

MANILA, Philippines — China's defense ministry on Thursday, November 26, denounced the Philippines' new defense pact with Australia, a deal it says came about as unnamed Filipino politicians have been courting "extra-regional forces" to stir up trouble in the South China Sea.

Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Chen Xi, speaking at a regular press briefing in Beijing, also called Japan "a real destroyer of peace and tranquility in the Asia-Pacific" over a Japanese defense think tank's report and Tokyo's plan to give the Philippine military a coastal radar system and surveillance drones.

When asked about the deal, Chen did not directly name Australia in his response, and said instead "relevant extra-regional countries" should "earnestly respect" China's sovereignty and "stop meddling and intervening in the South China Sea issue."

"Certain individual politicians in the Philippines, out of their own selfish interests, have spread false China-related narratives, constantly provoked trouble, and vainly attempted to rope in extra-regional forces to back them up, embolden them, and stir up trouble at sea," Chen said, according to an English translation of his remarks.

"This will only heighten tensions and undermine regional stability," he added.

Manila and Canberra signed a defense cooperation agreement on November 15, that would allow for easier and faster coordination on joint military activities.

Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro and Australian Ambassador Marc Innes-Brown signed the agreement in Manila on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN summit, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese looking on.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said in a statement that its main elements include enhanced maritime activities, information-sharing and the development of defense infrastructure.



"The South China Sea should be a sea of peace, friendship, and cooperation; making trouble and provoking confrontation finds no popular support," Chen said.

Chen added that China's actions to protect its sovereignty and maritime rights were "legitimate and lawful," and that Beijing would "continue to take necessary measures to forcefully respond to infringing and provocative acts."

Australian and Philippine troops already train on each other's territory under a status of forces agreement signed in 2007 that took effect in 2012. The two navies also hold joint patrols in the South China Sea.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, including waters within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea.

In 2016, an international arbitral tribunal ruled in a case filed by Manila that China's sweeping historic claims had no legal basis. Beijing rejects the ruling.

Beijing has long objected to Manila's security ties with Canberra. In August 2025, ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang accused the Philippines of "courting influence from outside powers" after the two countries held joint drills.

Japan's 'academic cloak'

Chen was also asked about a report published by the research arm of Tokyo's defense ministry that makes the case for why Japan must maintain its presence in the South China Sea and keep its ties with regional allies.

In his response, Chen accused Tokyo of using research as cover to justify interfering in the tense waterways.

The China Security Report 2027 was released on November 13 by the National Institute for Defense Studies, the research arm of Japan's Ministry of Defense.

The report says China is building up its ability to operate far from its shores and places high priority on controlling the South China Sea, with an eye to blocking US intervention if it uses force against Taiwan.

It says that if China could blockade the Bashi Channel, the waterway between Taiwan and the Philippines' Batanes islands, and secure air and sea superiority south of Taiwan, its forces could attack southern Taiwan from the South China Sea.

"In order to oppose any unilateral attempt by China to alter the status quo through force or coercion, prevent China from acting even more boldly, and uphold the rule of law and freedom of navigation, it remains essential for Japan to maintain a presence in the South China Sea," a portion of the report's conclusion reads.

NIDS says in the report's preface that the views are the authors' own and do not represent those of the Japanese government, the Ministry of Defense or the institute.

"Draped in an 'academic' cloak, this report by the Japanese side blatantly creates a pretext for its interference in the South China Sea issue and stirring up the Asia-Pacific situation," Chen said.

On November 9, Japanese Ambassador Katsuro Kitagawa and Foreign Affairs Secretary Lazaro signed a 4.3-billion-yen (about $27 million) grant in Manila under Japan's Official Security Assistance program. This assistance includes the provision of coastal radar systems for the Philippine Navy and drones to the Philippine Air Force.

Tokyo says the radar will be the first complete defense system it has supplied under OSA, which it launched in 2023 to provide equipment to the armed forces of partner countries.

Japan's foreign ministry said the equipment would also help protect sea lanes important to Japan, including the South China Sea and the Luzon Strait.

Chen reacted to this by accusing Japan of using a "so-called 'external threat'" as a pretext to stoke security anxieties among its neighbors, transferring weapons and equipment to countries "including the Philippines," and forming exclusive "military cliques."

"Japan is not a party directly concerned in the South China Sea issue and has no right to make irresponsible remarks on it," he said.