'Kung pwede lang i-rewind': Marian Rivera admits jealousy, making up with past feuds

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 22, 2025 | 5:58pm
Marian Rivera
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marian Rivera admitted to feeling jealousy in the past but shared that all is well now. 

Marian sat down for an interview with Karen Davila for the broadcast journalist's YouTube channel video series as a Women's Month special, talking about Marian's life as mother, wife, and actress.

In the middle of the video, Karen asked Marian if she was "selosa" or a person who gets jealous, and Marian said she would be at times.

"Very transparent, sayang kung puwede lang i-rewind, 'di ba?" Marian added with a smile.

She explained that she had her reasons for having those feelings in the past, explaining that women would not be jealous for no reason as it is in their nature.

"Kung may nakikita kang alanganin na ginagawa ng babae doon sa partner mo, alangan naman maging, 'Ay, ang galing naman, ang sweet nila together, kinikilig ako.' My God, napaka-impokrita 'nun," Marian continued. "No, no, no for me, magre-react ka talaga."

WATCH: Marian Rivera says past jealousy issue had reasons

Marian admitted her problem was that she had react to the woman's action first instead of her partner, and she said that this was the part that she got it wrong. 

Karen then asked Marian if the latter has made up with people she was rumored to have been at odds with in the past. 

"'Pag nakikita ko sila, naiilang sila kasi alam nila 'yung sitwasyon kung bakit ko ginawa 'yun sa kanila. Pero ngayon 'pag nakikita ko, I'm trying to be civil," Marian explained, citing one time where she began the process of forgiveness.

For Marian, there was no point in letting bitterness linger, which is why she just opts to let it go.

"Sa isip-isip ko na lang, 'Learn your lesson girl ha. 'Wag mo nang gawin sa iba 'yan,'" Marian quipped. "Mas masarap na wala kang kaaway, na pinapatawad mo 'yung mga taong nakagawa ng kasalanan sa'yo."

Marian has been married to fellow actor Dingdong Dantes since 2014 and both are parents to Zia and Sixto. — Video from Karen Davila's YouTube channel

KAREN DAVILA

MARIAN RIVERA
