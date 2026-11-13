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Entertainment

Jackie Gonzaga fulfills fantasy as GSM Calendar Girl 2027

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 13, 2026 | 11:11am

MANILA, Philippines — “It's Showtime” host Jackie Gonzaga has added another milestone to her career after being named Ginebra San Miguel's Calendar Girl for 2027.

Jackie was officially introduced as the liquor brand's newest calendar girl during a launch event at Diamond Hotel on Thursday night.

The television personality described the opportunity as a dream come true, saying becoming a calendar girl had long been one of her fantasies.

“It's a fantasy of mine that has become reality,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to Ginebra San Miguel for choosing her, recognizing that not everyone gets the opportunity.

“Hindi naman lahat nabibigyan ng ganitong pagkakataon so masaya, nakakataba ng puso na ako ang pinili nila,” she said.

For Jackie, the recognition is not just a personal achievement but also a victory for the people who have supported her throughout her career.

“It's a win not only for me but for those who have been supporting me all these years,” she added.

Meanwhile, the “It's Showtime” host also expressed interest in exploring opportunities beyond television hosting, particularly acting.

“I hope to try acting in the near future. Kahit anong role,” she said.

Jackie rose to popularity as one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime program “It's Showtime,” where she is also known as one of the show's dancers.

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JACKIE GONZAGA
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