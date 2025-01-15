Marian Rivera reveals her greatest achievement in life

Marian says she and husband Dingdong are more focused on strengthening the marriage to set a good example for their kids Zia and Sixto.

MANILA, Philippines — Box-office star Marian Rivera revealed that her family is her greatest achievement in life.

In her interview with Editor's Notes, Marian said that her parents were separated when she was three years old. She was born to a Spanish father and a Filipino mother.

Marian spent her growing up years with her maternal grandmother while her mother was away working in another country. This made her aspire to have her own family.

"That's my dream talaga kasi solong anak lang ako and I have (a) separated family eh. Kaya talagang my goal talaga is to have a whole family with kids so binigay sa akin ni Lord 'yan," she said.

Marian said that her husband Dingdong Dantes, daughter Zia and son Sixto serve as her motivation.

WATCH: Marian Rivera talks fondly about her family as her inspiration

"So para sa akin, 'yan 'yung pinaka-core ko, kung bakit ako lumalaban, kung bakit ko ginagawa ito at bakit ko love 'yung mga ginagawa ko kasi sila talaga 'yung inspiration ko talaga," she said.

Marian said that she is thankful that GMA understands that her priority is her family.

"Basta siguro alam mo at malinaw sa'yo 'yung priority mo. Ako priority ko talaga number one is my family. Well, suportado ako with GMA diyan, suportado din ako ng management ko na anything na nangyayari at kailangan ako ng kids ko, sila muna," she said.

"So, kapag ganun siguro na alam mo 'yung priority mo magiging madali lahat para sa'yo," she added.

