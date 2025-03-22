Marian Rivera open to 3rd child with Dingdong Dantes

MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera is not closing the door on having another child with husband and fellow actor Dingdong Dantes.

The actress sat down for an interview with Karen Davila for the broadcast journalist's YouTube channel video series as a Women's Month special, talking about Marian's life as mother, wife, and actress.

While the video and interview was solely about Marian, Dingdong would occasionally appear from off-camera to answer some of Karen or Marian's questions.

Karen asked Marian if the couple was going to have more kids, and Marian pointed at Dingdong as she said he does want more.

"Sabi niya, 'Please one more, one more,' so nandoon ako sa 50-50 ngayon," Marian said. "Dahil gusto ko talaga ng maraming anak, pero iniisip ko rin kaya ko bang ibigay ang 100% ko sa lahat?"

Marian added that Dingdong advised her to follow her heart, again repeating that he does want another kid, "Akala mo naman ang dali mag-buntis!"

Toward the end of the video, Karen asked Marian what else had to happen for her to agree having a third child.

WATCH: Marian Rivera talks about past jealousy issues, 3rd baby with Dingdong Dantes

The question had Marian laughing and staring at Dingdong who was smiling back at her.

"Sa totoo lang, ako nag-bigay ng question na 'yan," Dingdong joked to which Marian quipped back, "Pinahirapan mo pa ako!"

Turning back to Karen, Marian said Dingdong did not have to do anything, and in the event she did get pregnant again, she wouldn't find it difficult because of her husband.

"All the way nandiyan siya, as in sobra, ang OA. Kumbaga malala pa siya sa baby... mas ako 'yung baby niya," added Marian, leading to Karen giving her a high-five.

Karen also asked for Marian's message of love for Dingdong, and the actress jokingly said with arms wide open, "I will give myself for you."

On a more serious note, Marian said she cannot envision herself not being with Dingdong, and her dreams would not be complete without him.

Marian and Dingdong tied the knot in 2014 and are parents to Zia and Sixto. — Video from Karen Davila's YouTube channel

RELATED: ‘Don’t get me wrong!’: Marian Rivera on how she, Dingdong Dantes handle finances, bills