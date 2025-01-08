Marcos meets with ‘The Voice USA’ winner Sofronio Vasquez III

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with “The Voice USA” Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez III, where the two had a chat in Malacañan Palace on Wednesday, January 8.

Vasquez paid Marcos a courtesy call after becoming the first Filipino and the first Asian to ever win the popular singing contest in the US. They were also joined by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

The president, a self-proclaimed music lover, sang praises of Vasquez, saying he was able to bring recognition to the Philippines.

The president also joked that Vasquez’s win could be made a holiday.

“The reputation of Filipinos and music is cemented,” Marcos said.

The president asked the singer questions about his musical journey in the US, from being coached by Michael Bublé to being able to perform with Sting.

Vasquez told Marcos that Bublé was responsible for his song choices. He also recounted how Filipino fans formed text brigades in the US to vote for him.

The singer also admitted that he would get nervous when performing, but Marcos said that artists such as Taylor Swift and Barbara Streisand would also get tense before going on stage.

Marcos asked Vasquez what was next, to which the singer said that he already had a record contract in the US.

However, he was also advised by Bublé to have a separate management in the Philippines.

To recall, Vasquez was also a contestant on "Tawag ng Tanghalan" in "It’s Showtime!"

Vasquez is also set to meet with the president of Republic Records to discuss his brand of music.

After a casual chat, Vasquez serenaded the president with “Imagine” by The Beatles. He also sang “A Million Dreams” from the movie "The Greatest Showman." This was the song that clinched his victory on "The Voice."

After Vasquez’s performance, the president quipped that he would never sing again.