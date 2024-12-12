^

Entertainment

Here's Sofronio Vasquez's prizes as 1st 'The Voice' USA Filipino winner

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 9:18am

MANILA, Philippines — "Dreams really do come true."

That was what Sofronio Vasquez III, first "The Voice" USA Filipino winner, posted on Instagram after being named as the international singing contest's grand champion in a live telecast yesterday from Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Vasquez was hailed as the show's 26th season winner among the Top 5 finalists after performing "A Million Dreams" from the movies "The Greatest Showman."

The winner is determined by TV viewers voting through phone, internet, SMS text and the iTunes Store purchases of the artist’s vocal performances.

Winners of the show reportedly receive $100,000 (P5.8 million) and a record deal with Universal Music Group. — Main video edited by Philstar.com; additional videos by "The Voice" via YouTube

SOFRONIO VASQUEZ.

THE VOICE
