Maris Racal's statement didn't match exposed screenshots â€” Boy Abunda

Maris Racal's statement didn't match exposed screenshots — Boy Abunda

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Boy Abunda reacted on Maris Racal's statement that she didn't know that Anthony Jennings and Jamela Villanueva were still in a relationship.

In the latest episode of his show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" last Friday, Boy said that there was a loophole in Maris' statement.

“Mayro’n kayong exchange ng text messages ni Anthony na ‘Delete tayo.' Can you delete screenshots and messages?’" Boy said.

“Sagot ni Anthony, ‘Alam mo hindi pa naman ako nagde-delete.’ ‘Pero gets mo kung bakit kailangan nating mag-delete?’," Boy added, quoting the screenshots of Maris' conversations with Anthony exposed by Villanueva last week.

“And then there was a line in that conversation that said, ‘Someday hindi tayo kinakailangang mag-delete; hindi tayo kinakailangang magtago',” Boy noted.

Boy said that Maris' statement didn't match the screenshots Jamela exposed.

“To say that you didn’t have any knowledge that they’re still together, medyo kino-question ko as an audience, as a commentator,” Boy said.

In her statement, Maris stressed that she was “in the dark” and was “clueless” about the true status of exes Anthony and Jamela in an exclusive video by ABS-CBN.

