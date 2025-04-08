^

Entertainment

Netflix to develop Monopoly reality competition show — reports

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 12:00pm
Netflix to develop Monopoly reality competition show â reports
The ever-popular board game Monopoly
Monopoly via Facebook

GRINDELWALD, Switzerland — Streaming platform Netflix won the bid to develop a reality competition series inspired by the popular board game Monopoly, according to reports.

Deadline describes the planned show from Hasbro Entertainment as an attempt to bring Monopoly to the real world through a large-scale social-experiment contest.

"Strategy, alliances and cutthroat competition will collide as contestants battle for fortune and navigate the fine line between capitalism and chaos. Players will test their friendships, acquire riches and try to own it all by any means necessary."

Hasbro Entertainment is also working on a feature film adaptation of Monopoly with Lionsgate and LuckyChap.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" screenwriters and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were recently tapped to write the script.

Since debuting in 1935, the Monopoly game has sold more than 250 million copies in nearly 50 languages worldwide.

RELATED: Margot Robbie to co-produce 'Monopoly' movie

MONOPOLY

NETFLIX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daniel Padilla's sister Magui graduates from University of Melbourne with double degree

Daniel Padilla's sister Magui graduates from University of Melbourne with double degree

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Daniel Padilla's sister Magui Ford graduated from the University of Melbourne. 
Entertainment
fbtw
KimPau didn&rsquo;t disappoint in first movie team-up

KimPau didn’t disappoint in first movie team-up

By Leah C. Salterio | 14 hours ago
After working in the series, “Linlang” and first teaming up in the remake of “What’s Wrong With Secretary...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo denies rumors that she's now in a relationship

Kathryn Bernardo denies rumors that she's now in a relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo denied the rumored romance with Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ysabel Ortega relives her law student life in &lsquo;SLAY&rsquo;

Ysabel Ortega relives her law student life in ‘SLAY’

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
She has immersed into the superhero world of Jamie Robinson in the live adaptation of the Japanese animé TV series,...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Fatherland&rsquo; director Joel Lamangan on filmmaking: Entertaining is not enough

‘Fatherland’ director Joel Lamangan on filmmaking: Entertaining is not enough

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
For award-winning director Joel Lamangan, making films isn’t just about making people laugh or cry. It’s about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Aubrey Caraan admits feeling &lsquo;pressured&rsquo; acting with Claudine Barretto

Aubrey Caraan admits feeling ‘pressured’ acting with Claudine Barretto

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
When rising actress Aubrey Caraan had a scene with Claudine Barretto in the series adaptation of “Avenues of the Diamond,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Verzosa happy for ex Jake Cuenca, Chie Filomeno at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Kylie Verzosa happy for ex Jake Cuenca, Chie Filomeno at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Beauty queen-turned-actress Kyline Verzosa showed her support to ex-boyfriend Jake Cuenca's relationship with Chie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2025 names Boracay swimsuit challenge finalists

Miss Universe Philippines 2025 names Boracay swimsuit challenge finalists

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 23 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2025 announced the Top 8 finalists of the swimsuit showcase last Saturday night. The standouts...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sylvia Sanchez proud of Arjo Atayde's achivements as lawmaker

Sylvia Sanchez proud of Arjo Atayde's achivements as lawmaker

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez is one proud mother to son Arjo Atayde for his achievements as a congressman in Quezon Ci...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang kwentang content': Mark Herras on case filed by Jojo Mendrez

'Walang kwentang content': Mark Herras on case filed by Jojo Mendrez

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Mark Herras broke his silence regarding the issue about Jojo Mendrez filing a case against him. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with