Netflix to develop Monopoly reality competition show — reports

GRINDELWALD, Switzerland — Streaming platform Netflix won the bid to develop a reality competition series inspired by the popular board game Monopoly, according to reports.

Deadline describes the planned show from Hasbro Entertainment as an attempt to bring Monopoly to the real world through a large-scale social-experiment contest.

"Strategy, alliances and cutthroat competition will collide as contestants battle for fortune and navigate the fine line between capitalism and chaos. Players will test their friendships, acquire riches and try to own it all by any means necessary."

Hasbro Entertainment is also working on a feature film adaptation of Monopoly with Lionsgate and LuckyChap.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" screenwriters and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were recently tapped to write the script.

Since debuting in 1935, the Monopoly game has sold more than 250 million copies in nearly 50 languages worldwide.

