Heart Evangelista, Angelica Panganiban reunite at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista and Kapamilya star Angelica Panganiban reunited at the ABS-CBN Ball 2025.

Heart reshared a video on her Instagram Story showing her and Angelica hugging each other at the ball.

“A sweet reunion,” she wrote.

Heart and Angelica starred together in the 2002 youth-oriented show "G-Mik."

Last February, Heart was captivated by Angelica's daughter Amila.

Angelica shared a video of them enjoying Boracay.

“Ayyyy Aba Aba apakaaaaaa kyooooot!!!!!” Heart commented.

“Playdate with tita pal soon,” Angelica replied.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista lends P11-million diamond necklace to Andrea Brillantes at ABS-CBN Ball 2025