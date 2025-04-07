^

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

April 7, 2025 | 10:35am
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Barangay force multipliers dismantle old tarpaulins of poll candidates as they prepare the designated common poster area at the J. Bracken Covered Court of Barangay Villa Maria Clara as assigned by the local government unit of Quezon City on March 27. 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

ICC, not Philippines, to shoulder witnesses&rsquo; expenses &ndash; lawyer

ICC, not Philippines, to shoulder witnesses’ expenses – lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Contrary to claims circulating online, it will be the International Criminal Court, not the Philippine government, that will...
Cabinet members to attend Imee probe &ndash; Chiz

Cabinet members to attend Imee probe – Chiz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Cabinet members and other government officials who skipped the second Senate investigation on April 3 into the legality of...
White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Progressive group Bayan Muna and human rights advocates launched the “White Ribbon: Duterte Panagutin” campaign...
House resumes probe on fake news peddlers tomorrow

House resumes probe on fake news peddlers tomorrow

By Jose Rodel Calapano | 12 hours ago
The tri-comm of the House of Representatives has invited broadcaster Jay Sonza to join other vlogger personalities in its...
&lsquo;More celeb-sounding names in OVP fund recipient lists&rsquo;

‘More celeb-sounding names in OVP fund recipient lists’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
More suspicious and fictional-sounding names – some resembling celebrities and high-profile personalities – have...
PCG confronts Chinese vessel near Zambales

PCG confronts Chinese vessel near Zambales

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard  confronted a China Coast Guard vessel that entered the country’s exclusive economic...
Government urged to fight online abuse of children

Government urged to fight online abuse of children

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
A child rights group is urging the government to act with urgency in addressing the widespread online sexual abuse and exploitation...
Deployment of ACMs begins

Deployment of ACMs begins

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Close to 10,000 automated counting machines  to be used for the May midterm elections have already been deployed by the...
DICT to launch app

DICT to launch app

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology  will spearhead an effort at open and transparent governance...
