Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 9:37am
Robert De Niro attends the Savage Salvation Premiere in Helen Mills Theater on November 27, 2022 in New York City.
AFP / Getty Images / Roy Rochlin

GRINDELWALD, Switzerland — Award-winning veteran actor Robert De Niro will be the recipient of an honorary Palme d'Or when the 2025 Cannes Film Festival begins on May 13.

De Niro will receive the award during the festival's opening ceremony, then the following day, will be in Debussy Theater for a masterclass.

Last year's recipients were Meryl Streep, George Lucas, and Studio Ghibili — the latter marking the first time a studio received the award.

"I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes. Especially now, when there's so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together — storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It's like coming home," the actor said in a statement.

Films starring De Niro that premiered at Cannes include "Mean Streets," "The King of Comedy," "Once Upon a Time in America," "What Just Happened," "Hands of Stone," and most recently, "Killers of the Flower Moon."

In 1976, he starred in two movies that debuted at Cannes, Bernardo Bertolucci's "1900" and Martin Scorsese's Palme d'Or winner "Taxi Driver." He also starred in another Palme d'Or winner, "The Mission."

He served as the festival's jury president in 2011 when Bertolucci and Jean-Paul Belmondo received honorary Palme d'Ors, while Terrence Malick's "The Tree of Life" won the main competition.

The full lineup of the 2025 edition — where French actress Juliette Binoche will serve as jury president — will be unveiled later this month.

