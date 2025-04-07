^

Nation

Supreme Court urged to impose sanctions on Pasig congressional bet over solo parent 'joke'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 4:31pm
Supreme Court urged to impose sanctions on Pasig congressional bet over solo parent 'joke'
Pasig congressional bet Ian Sia during a campaign sortie in Pasig City on April 3, 2025.
Christian "Ian" Sia via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Women’s rights group Gabriela urged the Supreme Court to take action against a Pasig congressional candidate over his "misogynistic" remark.

In a three-page letter sent to the high court on Monday, April 7, Gabriela called for disciplinary action against lawyer Christian Sia for his comment about solo parents during a caucus on April 3.

“We are aware that complaints against members of the bar require certain rules and procedure. However, we believe that the Supreme Court may motu proprio act on the matter as it has the power to regulate the admission to and the practice of law under Section 5(5), Article VIII of the 1987 Constitution,” Gabriela’s letter read.

Citing Canon II of the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA), Gabriela said that lawyers like Sia shall “maintain a dignified conduct” and is prohibited from engaging “in conduct that adversely reflects on one’s fitness to practice law, nor behave in a scandalous manner, whether in public or private life, to discredit the legal profession.”

They also mentioned that the CPRA prohibits lawyers "from engaging in any gender-based harassment or discrimination” and from using "language which is abusive, intemperate, offensive or otherwise improper, oral or written, and whether made through traditional or electronic means, including all forms or types of mass or social media.

“Victims come to court because they have laws that protect them and because they believe that the courts are safe spaces for victims like them. They have hopes that lawyers - whether for or against their side - will not only understand their trauma and pain but will treat them with the respect and dignity that every human being is entitled to,” Gabriela’s letter to the Supreme Court read.

“With Atty. Sia, there will be no safe space for women - whether in or outside the courtroom,” it added.

On April 4, the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) Task Force SAFE asked Sia to explain his remarks, citing possible violations of Comelec Resolution 11116's Anti-Discrimination and Fair Campaigning Guidelines, which prohibit gender-based harassment during elections.

Appropriate action. The disciplinary action requested by Gabriela may vary depending on the court’s discretion, possibly taking the form of a warning, fine, or suspension from the practice of law for a specified period.

A worse case scenario would be a disbarment, a penalty which the Supreme Court said is reserved for “the most serious ethical transgressions of members of the Bar.”

What happened before. On April 3, Sia, during a caucus in Pasig City, uttered remarks saying that women “solo parents” should sleep with him. He also said this was a "joke."

His remarks received flak from groups and individuals, which prompted him to issue a public apology the following day.

However, instead of fully taking responsibility for the act, he blamed the uploader of the video.

Gabriela said that Sia's apology lacked genuine sincerity and appeared to be an afterthought intended to address the public outcry and backlash he had caused.

“We find Atty. Sia's action appalling and reprehensible. It reeks of misogyny and sexism. It is an attack against the dignity of every woman and a clear disrespect for the pain and struggle every woman solo parent endure day to day,” Gabriela said. 

Sia has yet to respond to Philstar.com's request for comment on Gabriela's filing.

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC

GABRIELA

HUMAN RIGHTS

MISOGYNY

PASIG

SUPREME COURT

WOMEN'S RIGHTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
HPG probes motorist using fake &lsquo;8&rsquo; plate

HPG probes motorist using fake ‘8’ plate

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
A motorist involved in a road rage incident that went viral on social media is being investigated over his use of a vehicle...
Nation
fbtw
Pasig bet who ridiculed single moms told: Withdraw from election

Pasig bet who ridiculed single moms told: Withdraw from election

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
After using single mothers as the butt of jokes during a campaign sortie, Pasig congressional candidate Christian Sia was...
Nation
fbtw
BI: Traffickers using Telegram, Facebook

BI: Traffickers using Telegram, Facebook

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Trafficking rings are using social media platforms Telegram and Facebook to entice victims into accepting bogus job offers...
Nation
fbtw
2 &lsquo;fake news peddlers&rsquo; charged

2 ‘fake news peddlers’ charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Criminal complaints have been filed against two people who spread on social media an edited video of the crowd taken during...
Nation
fbtw
No second chance for corrupt cops &ndash; Marbil

No second chance for corrupt cops – Marbil

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Corrupt personnel of the Philippine National Police will not be given second chances, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec orders Misamis governor to explain nursing scholarship comment, anti-Moro remarks

Comelec orders Misamis governor to explain nursing scholarship comment, anti-Moro remarks

6 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has issued a show cause order to Misamis Oriental Gov. Peter Unabia, giving him three days to...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM calls out Misamis governor over discriminatory remarks against Muslims

BARMM calls out Misamis governor over discriminatory remarks against Muslims

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) condemned the sweeping remarks of Misamis Oriental Gov. Peter...
Nation
fbtw
Innovative solutions mulled to combat text scams

Innovative solutions mulled to combat text scams

7 hours ago
Lawmakers are urging concerned agencies and stakeholders to come up with innovative solutions to curb call and text...
Nation
fbtw
Crimes in Southern Metro Manila down 22%

Crimes in Southern Metro Manila down 22%

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The Southern Police District  has recorded a 22-percent drop in crimes during the first quarter of the year.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with