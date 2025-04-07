BARMM calls out Misamis governor over discriminatory remarks against Muslims

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) condemned the sweeping remarks made by Misamis Oriental Gov.Peter Unabia against the Muslim community.

In a viral video, Unabia was seen at a campaign event telling the crowd that localities could have Maranao leaders if they would not choose his slate. He further stated that this could allow people from BARMM to infiltrate their communities and threaten stability.

“The statement made by Misamis Oriental Gov. Peter ‘Sr. Pedro’ Unabia is uncalled for and reflects the need to engage in a deeper mutual understanding and cultural sensitivity dialogue,” BARMM spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun said in a statement on Sunday.

This is not the first controversial statement from Unabia during this election cycle.

Unabia also previously made a joke that went viral, saying that only good-looking nurses should receive scholarships from their capitol.

He claimed the nursing scholarship was only for women because if a male patient had an "ugly" nurse, their illness would worsen.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, a Maranao and Muslim, responded, stating that leaders should be mindful of the influence they have on people.

The Philippines is strengthened by its diversity and dignity. The Filipino community has played a meaningful role in the country, contributing across various sectors.

“Public discourse should never be a tool to divide but a platform for solidarity. Leadership demands responsibility. That is why I strongly urge those who speak into microphones and stand on platforms to remember that words carry weight not only in the moment but also in the hearts of those who hear them,” Pangandaman said in a statement.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it would issue a show cause order against Unabia for his controversial remarks.

Unabia is not the only candidate to recently earn the ire of the online community over a “joke”.

Pasig congressional candidate Christian Sia recently made a joke suggesting that single mothers could sleep with him. The Comelec has also summoned him to explain his remarks.