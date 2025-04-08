Kris Aquino says ex-BF quits as lead physician; thanks Jessica Soho, friends for support

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her ex-boyfriend Dr. Michael Padlan refused to be her lead physician.

In her Instagram account, Kris gave an update for her autoimmune diseases.

“I thought I was still dreaming unsure about who i saw when Dr. Cricket my anesthesiologist, was waking me up. But he was there. We didn’t get to speak, THANK YOU Dr. Mike Padlan, I was told I was sedated when you entered the OR. I am sad that you declined to remain as 1 of my lead physicians but I do understand what you meant when you said to 'LET ME GO' - mahirap talaga kapag magkaibang mundo ang pinanggalingan at nakasanayan…" Kris said.

"In time I still hope your anger will lessen and we shall both have PEACE IN OUR HEARTS. I’m almost there because I appreciate all I have & everyone who pray for me & make the effort to express their concern and compassion,” she added.

Kris also clarified that she's not a "diva" patient.

“Yesterday I had my PICC line changed, contrary to what you may assume, I am NOT a “diva” patient. I asked vascular surgeon Dr. James which hospital he was most comfortable to do my PICC Line change in and he chose Makati Med," she said.

"My medical team has grown because my diagnosed autoimmune diseases have now grown to 9. 5 of them can cause my death. That has been hard to process. But slowly I am learning to leave everything to God’s will because He knows best,” she added.

Kris also said that she now regained her appetite.

“Finally I am regaining my appetite- @annebinay sent me delicious turon and chocolate chip cookies. @drkatcee found very good avocados- my nurses make me avocado shakes using carabao milk from my new friend Jing," she said.

"Jessica Soho is so caring & is a real friend- weekly she sends me mangoes, I eat a minimum of 3 a day. Chef Jessie for me makes the best angus Bistek Tagalog & her pistachio sans rival is superb. AMARE in Royce hotel, Clark has the best carbonara. I am now 88 pounds, that’s a WIN. Because God helps those who help themselves,” she added.

