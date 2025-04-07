^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

April 7, 2025 | 11:30am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

ICC, not Philippines, to shoulder witnesses&rsquo; expenses &ndash; lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Contrary to claims circulating online, it will be the International Criminal Court, not the Philippine government, that will...
Cabinet members to attend Imee probe &ndash; Chiz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Cabinet members and other government officials who skipped the second Senate investigation on April 3 into the legality of...
White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Progressive group Bayan Muna and human rights advocates launched the “White Ribbon: Duterte Panagutin” campaign...
House resumes probe on fake news peddlers tomorrow

By Jose Rodel Calapano | 13 hours ago
The tri-comm of the House of Representatives has invited broadcaster Jay Sonza to join other vlogger personalities in its...
&lsquo;More celeb-sounding names in OVP fund recipient lists&rsquo;

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
More suspicious and fictional-sounding names – some resembling celebrities and high-profile personalities – have...
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.
VP Sara back in Philippines after helping build dad Rody's legal team

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte returned to the Philippines on Sunday evening, April 6, after spending nearly a month in the Netherlands,...
17% US tariff harmful to agricultural sector &ndash; group

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Farmers are urging the government to implement proactive measures to prevent the United States’ forthcoming 17 percent...
PCG confronts Chinese vessel near Zambales

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard  confronted a China Coast Guard vessel that entered the country’s exclusive economic...
Government urged to fight online abuse of children

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
A child rights group is urging the government to act with urgency in addressing the widespread online sexual abuse and exploitation...
