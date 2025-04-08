^

Entertainment

As rumors on tensions swirl, Daniel Padilla says 'Incognito' stars are tight

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla shared that his bond with his "Incognito" co-stars has reached a deeper level, both on and off the set.

During the media conference for the series, Padilla described the camaraderie among the cast, saying they support each other through the challenges of production.

“Iba na 'yung samahan naming lahat. Kahit saan kami dalhin basta magkakasama kaming lahat, okay kami. At talagang nagtutulungan. Totoo yon, on and off sa set,” he said.

He further shared how their teamwork extends beyond filming.

 

 

“Hindi rin siya madali e. Papunta sa set, pauwi, pagod ka na. So kami yung nagbibigay ng lakas ng loob sa isat-isa. Sa mga eksena naming na hindi madali, kami din talaga ang nagtutulungan,” he added.

Padilla said he wanted to work more with his co-stars, hinting at the possibility of a second season for "Incognito."

“Kahit mag Season 2 pa kami walang problema,” he said.

His remarks come amid rumors of an alleged altercation involving Padilla, Richard Gutierrez, Kyle Echarri and Juan Karlos during the recent ABS-CBN Ball.

However, no official statements have been made regarding the incident.

RELATED: Daniel embraces Padilla action star look; Richard Gutierrez fulfills dream to work with Daniel via 'Incognito'

DANIEL PADILLA

RICHARD GUTIERREZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daniel Padilla's sister Magui graduates from University of Melbourne with double degree

Daniel Padilla's sister Magui graduates from University of Melbourne with double degree

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Daniel Padilla's sister Magui Ford graduated from the University of Melbourne. 
Entertainment
fbtw
KimPau didn&rsquo;t disappoint in first movie team-up

KimPau didn’t disappoint in first movie team-up

By Leah C. Salterio | 15 hours ago
After working in the series, “Linlang” and first teaming up in the remake of “What’s Wrong With Secretary...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista, Angelica Panganiban reunite at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Heart Evangelista, Angelica Panganiban reunite at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapuso star Heart Evangelista and Kapamilya star Angelica Panganiban reunited at the ABS-CBN Ball 2025. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo denies rumors that she's now in a relationship

Kathryn Bernardo denies rumors that she's now in a relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo denied the rumored romance with Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ysabel Ortega relives her law student life in &lsquo;SLAY&rsquo;

Ysabel Ortega relives her law student life in ‘SLAY’

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
She has immersed into the superhero world of Jamie Robinson in the live adaptation of the Japanese animé TV series,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Fatherland&rsquo; director Joel Lamangan on filmmaking: Entertaining is not enough

‘Fatherland’ director Joel Lamangan on filmmaking: Entertaining is not enough

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
For award-winning director Joel Lamangan, making films isn’t just about making people laugh or cry. It’s about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aubrey Caraan admits feeling &lsquo;pressured&rsquo; acting with Claudine Barretto

Aubrey Caraan admits feeling ‘pressured’ acting with Claudine Barretto

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
When rising actress Aubrey Caraan had a scene with Claudine Barretto in the series adaptation of “Avenues of the Diamond,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Verzosa happy for ex Jake Cuenca, Chie Filomeno at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Kylie Verzosa happy for ex Jake Cuenca, Chie Filomeno at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Beauty queen-turned-actress Kyline Verzosa showed her support to ex-boyfriend Jake Cuenca's relationship with Chie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2025 names Boracay swimsuit challenge finalists

Miss Universe Philippines 2025 names Boracay swimsuit challenge finalists

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2025 announced the Top 8 finalists of the swimsuit showcase last Saturday night. The standouts...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sylvia Sanchez proud of Arjo Atayde's achivements as lawmaker

Sylvia Sanchez proud of Arjo Atayde's achivements as lawmaker

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez is one proud mother to son Arjo Atayde for his achievements as a congressman in Quezon Ci...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with