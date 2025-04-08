As rumors on tensions swirl, Daniel Padilla says 'Incognito' stars are tight

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla shared that his bond with his "Incognito" co-stars has reached a deeper level, both on and off the set.

During the media conference for the series, Padilla described the camaraderie among the cast, saying they support each other through the challenges of production.

“Iba na 'yung samahan naming lahat. Kahit saan kami dalhin basta magkakasama kaming lahat, okay kami. At talagang nagtutulungan. Totoo yon, on and off sa set,” he said.

He further shared how their teamwork extends beyond filming.

“Hindi rin siya madali e. Papunta sa set, pauwi, pagod ka na. So kami yung nagbibigay ng lakas ng loob sa isat-isa. Sa mga eksena naming na hindi madali, kami din talaga ang nagtutulungan,” he added.

Padilla said he wanted to work more with his co-stars, hinting at the possibility of a second season for "Incognito."

“Kahit mag Season 2 pa kami walang problema,” he said.

His remarks come amid rumors of an alleged altercation involving Padilla, Richard Gutierrez, Kyle Echarri and Juan Karlos during the recent ABS-CBN Ball.

However, no official statements have been made regarding the incident.

