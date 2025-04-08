^

Entertainment

Ogie Diaz apologizes to Kris Aquino after comments on ex-BF

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 3:47pm
Ogie Diaz apologizes to Kris Aquino after comments on ex-BF
TV host Kris Aquino (right) and entertainment host/reporter Ogie Diaz
Philstar.com / EC Toledo, ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz personality Ogie Diaz apologized to Kris Aquino after he gave his take on the issue regarding her ex-boyfriend. 

Kris posted on Instagram that Ogie reached out to her. 

"My pareng Ogie had an opinion that Doc Mike found offensive. Since coming home, I only reached out to my kumpare yesterday," she said. 

"He was very gracious and said: 'Mare, sorry na-stress ka pa. Dr. Padlan sorry dahil naging masama ang dating ng kumento ko sa 'yo. Nakakapanghinayang, sa ‘kin unang umamin si Mare na may boyfriend syang duktor at nasabi n'yang YOU MADE HER FEEL SAFE'."

Ogie then said that he is still praying for her recovery. 

"Para mas mabilis ang pag galing mo na pinagdarasal ng marami - hindi ko na s'ya paguusapan. Sorry talaga, Mare, hindi mo kailangan ng stress - bagong opera ka pa man din," Ogie told Kris.  

RELATED: Kris Aquino says ex-BF quits as lead physician; thanks Jessica Soho, friends for support
 

KRIS AQUINO

OGIE DIAZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daniel Padilla's sister Magui graduates from University of Melbourne with double degree

Daniel Padilla's sister Magui graduates from University of Melbourne with double degree

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Daniel Padilla's sister Magui Ford graduated from the University of Melbourne. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista, Angelica Panganiban reunite at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Heart Evangelista, Angelica Panganiban reunite at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapuso star Heart Evangelista and Kapamilya star Angelica Panganiban reunited at the ABS-CBN Ball 2025. 
Entertainment
fbtw
KimPau didn&rsquo;t disappoint in first movie team-up

KimPau didn’t disappoint in first movie team-up

By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
After working in the series, “Linlang” and first teaming up in the remake of “What’s Wrong With Secretary...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo denies rumors that she's now in a relationship

Kathryn Bernardo denies rumors that she's now in a relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo denied the rumored romance with Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ysabel Ortega relives her law student life in &lsquo;SLAY&rsquo;

Ysabel Ortega relives her law student life in ‘SLAY’

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
She has immersed into the superhero world of Jamie Robinson in the live adaptation of the Japanese animé TV series,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Award-winning veteran actor Robert De Niro will be the recipient of an honorary Palme d'Or when the 2025 Cannes Film Festival...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ed Sheeran performing at Coachella 2025; Filipino musican Beabadoobee also in lineup

Ed Sheeran performing at Coachella 2025; Filipino musican Beabadoobee also in lineup

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and rock band Weezer have been included in the lineup for the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino director Lav Diaz teases Cannes premiere of Magellan film starring Hollywood actor Gael Garcia Bernal

Filipino director Lav Diaz teases Cannes premiere of Magellan film starring Hollywood actor Gael Garcia Bernal

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Decorated filmmaker Lav Diaz teased his upcoming movie about Ferdinan Magellan starring Gael Garcia Bernal could premiere...
Entertainment
fbtw
Company brings dire wolves, of 'Game of Thrones' fame, back to life

Company brings dire wolves, of 'Game of Thrones' fame, back to life

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Biotechnology and genetic engineering company Colossal Biosciences announced it has revived the dire wolf, an animal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with