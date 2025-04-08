Ogie Diaz apologizes to Kris Aquino after comments on ex-BF

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz personality Ogie Diaz apologized to Kris Aquino after he gave his take on the issue regarding her ex-boyfriend.

Kris posted on Instagram that Ogie reached out to her.

"My pareng Ogie had an opinion that Doc Mike found offensive. Since coming home, I only reached out to my kumpare yesterday," she said.

"He was very gracious and said: 'Mare, sorry na-stress ka pa. Dr. Padlan sorry dahil naging masama ang dating ng kumento ko sa 'yo. Nakakapanghinayang, sa ‘kin unang umamin si Mare na may boyfriend syang duktor at nasabi n'yang YOU MADE HER FEEL SAFE'."

Ogie then said that he is still praying for her recovery.

"Para mas mabilis ang pag galing mo na pinagdarasal ng marami - hindi ko na s'ya paguusapan. Sorry talaga, Mare, hindi mo kailangan ng stress - bagong opera ka pa man din," Ogie told Kris.

