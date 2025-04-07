^

Batangas gubernatorial bet Ilagan ordered to explain ageist remark vs rival Vilma Santos

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 6:15pm
Batangas gubernatorial bet Ilagan ordered to explain ageist remark vs rival Vilma Santos
Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas Vice Mayor Jay Manalo Ilagan attends an event recognizing the local government, Department of Education and civil society organizations on April 4, 2025.
Jay Manalo Ilagan via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) issued on Monday, April 7, a show cause order to a Batangas gubernatorial candidate for making discriminatory remarks against women during a campaign activity.

Jay Manalo Ilagan, the incumbent vice mayor of the municipality Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas, has three days from receiving the order to explain why he should not be charged with an election offense or disqualified from the upcoming elections.

In a video from March 29, which appears to be an interview with an audience, Ilagan was seen making ageist comments about his political rival, veteran actress and former governor Vilma Santos.. 

This constitutes a “possible violation” of Comelec Resolution 11116, which governs fair campaigning and prohibits discrimination in the 2025 midterm elections, Comelec said.

This would also mark the third recent show cause order issued against a local candidate for offensive remarks against women, following those issued to Pasig City congressional candidate Christian Sia and Misamis Oriental Gov. Peter Unabia.

What Ilagan said

Ilagan dismissed the challenge of competing with Santos, suggesting that her support was waning as her fans aged alongside her. He also mentioned that he would be more concerned if he were running against younger actresses like Kathryn Bernardo or Andrea Brillantes.

Specifically, Ilagan said: “Kung ang aking kalaban ay si Kathryn Bernardo, pero ang aking kalaban ay isang Vilma Santos lang na laos na. Hindi ako takot. Kung si Kathryn Bernardo at si Andrea Brillantes ay takot ako.” 

(If my opponent is Kathryn Bernardo [I’d be scared], but my opponent is just a Vilma Santos who is already outdated. I'm not scared. If it were Kathryn Bernardo and Andrea Brillantes, I’d be scared.)

“Pero Vilma Santos, marami naman sa mga fans niyan ay namamahinga na rin. Ang iba naman ay hindi naman, syempre nasa edad ‘yan,” he added. 

(But Vilma Santos, many of her fans are already “resting.” Others, of course, are already old.)

What the candidate may have violated

The Comelec cited Section 3 of the election law, which states that discrimination against women or gender-based harassment is not only a violation of anti-discrimination laws but also constitutes an election offense.

The law defines this as any “gender-based distinction, exclusion or restriction” that diminishes the recognition of women or deprives them of their right to fully exercise their rights.

Meanwhile, gender-based harassment includes “unwanted and uninvited sexual actions or remarks,” which encompasses persistent sexual jokes, all of which are considered election offenses.

The latter likely refers to Ilagan's second statement, where he used the term “nahihipo,” which can sometimes have a sexual connotation, implying being touched inappropriately.

“At saka lagi ang sasabihin ko sa inyo ay iba ang governor na nahihipo, naiimbitahan, napupuntahan sa bahay, pwede mapuntahan, magpapirma at ano pang kailangan. At ako ang governor na 24 hours ang serbisyo,” he said.

(And what I always tell you is that a governor is someone you can touch [or reach], who can be invited, visited at home, can be met, can sign whatever is needed. I am the governor who offers 24-hour service.)

Batangas gubernatorial race

Santos previously served as Batangas governor for three consecutive terms from 2007 to 2016. She then represented the province's 6th district in Congress for two terms from 2016 to 2022, including one term as House deputy speaker.

Her running mate is her son, Luis Manzano, an actor, who is vying for the vice governor post. Meanwhile, her other son, Ryan Recto, is also running for the position of 6th district representative.

Ilagan is also competing against Michael Angelo Rivera, a former mayor of the municipality Padre Garcia and the endorsed successor of Governor Dodo Mandanas, as well as Walter Ozaeta, a barangay chairman in San Jose, Batangas.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

BATANGAS

JAY ILAGAN

VILMA SANTOS
