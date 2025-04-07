^

Daniel Padilla's sister Magui graduates from University of Melbourne with double degree

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 3:56pm
Daniel Padilla's sister Magui graduates from University of Melbourne with double degree
Magui Ford
Magui Ford via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Daniel Padilla's sister Magui Ford graduated from the University of Melbourne. 

In her Instagram account, Magui posted photos of her in the university, wearing her toga. 

"So blessed!! Eternally grateful to my pillars beyond words — my family for loving and encouraging me endlessly; and my friends who’ve kept me grounded," she said.  

"I hold you all very close to my heart," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Magui Ford (@magsford)

According to University of Melbourne, Magui graduated with "BA Double Major in Economics and International Politics Research Associate at the School of Social and Political Sciences, specializing in Applied International Political Economy."

