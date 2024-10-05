^

Entertainment

Spotted: Olivia Rodrigo visits Intramuros, takes photos with lucky fans

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 10:30am
Spotted: Olivia Rodrigo visits Intramuros, takes photos with lucky fans
Olivia Rodrigo riding a bike in Intramuros
Bambike Ecotours via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American pop artist Olivia Rodrigo is enjoying her time in the Philippines ahead of her first concert in the country.

The singer arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday evening alongside boyfriend and actor Louis Partridge, holding hands as they were escorted by security.

Among the first things Olivia did was to try out Halo-Halo from local restaurant Romulo's Cafe.

"Halo-Halo secured!!! So excited to be in the Philippines," she wrote in an Instagram story documenting her dessert, adding her signature purple heart emojis. 

The restaurant also posted a photo of the artist with some staff members on its Facebook page.

Some fans randomly bumped into Olivia in a mall, while others spotted Louis walking around in Makati.

The celebrity couple yesterday visited the walled city of Intramuros, where Olivia rode a bamboo bike.

"Seein' her today on a Bambike, isn't a bad idea, right?" quipped the company handling the bikes on Facebook.

Their post references the singer's hit track "Bad Idea Right?," adding, "Guess who joined us today? Welcome home, our pinsan!"

Two fans even managed to grab a quick picture with Olivia after seeing her in the Plaza San Luis Complex.

@kadiennerucci humble queen???????? bambike tour turned into unexpected meet and greet!! break legs at your manila concert tomorrow @Olivia Rodrigo!!! #oliviarodrigo #gutsworldtour #GUTS ? som original - erick ?? ??

"Humble queen!! Bambike tour turned into unexpected meet and greet!!" said one of them upon posting the encounter on TikTok, using text in a video that reads, "Breathing the same polluted air as THE Olivia Rodrigo."

Meanwhile, another fan spotted the singer and her group in Baluarte San Diego, initially mistaking her for another artist, Avril Lavigne.

Olivia will perform a special Silver Star show of her ongoing "Guts" world tour tonight at the Philippine Arena.

Tickets to her Manila show were thought to be "kabayan-friendly" as they were all sold for P1,500 at the 55,000-seater arena in Bulacan. 

The singer's paternal grandparents are Filipino, while her mother is of German and Irish ancestry.

RELATED: 'Secured': Olivia Rodrigo enjoys Halo-Halo ahead of 'Guts' Manila show

vuukle comment

BALUARTE SAN DIEGO

BAMBOO BIKES

INTRAMUROS

OLIVIA RODRIGO

PLAZA SAN LUIS

PLAZA SAN LUIS COMPLEX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;OUTSIDE&rsquo;: Netflix Philippines&rsquo; 1st zombie feature mixes horror with drama

‘OUTSIDE’: Netflix Philippines’ 1st zombie feature mixes horror with drama

By MJ Marfori | 12 hours ago
‘Tis the season for spooks! But in true Netflix fashion, they would not just give you a basic jump scare film that one...
Entertainment
fbtw
OPM artist Waltz&rsquo;s new single is a confession of enduring love

OPM artist Waltz’s new single is a confession of enduring love

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Songs about resilient and strong love are timeless, and they never fail to touch the heart.
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson no plans of entering politics amid heroics during typhoons

Gerald Anderson no plans of entering politics amid heroics during typhoons

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
With celebrities filing their certificate of candidacy (COC) in different government positions, Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Almalbis opens up on mental health

Barbie Almalbis opens up on mental health

12 hours ago
Barbie Almalbis continues to confront her inner struggles by releasing another song that openly addresses them in a musical...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI&rsquo;s &lsquo;Born to Win&rsquo; docu chronicles girl group&rsquo;s struggles and rise to stardom

BINI’s ‘Born to Win’ docu chronicles girl group’s struggles and rise to stardom

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
Mikha, Colet, Maloi and Jhoanna of the P-pop girl group BINI got emotional after watching their docuseries, “Chapter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cong TV, Viy Cortez expecting 2nd baby

Cong TV, Viy Cortez expecting 2nd baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
The family of content creator couple Cong TV and Viy Cortez is growing yet again after revealing they're expecting a second...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessy Mendiola: Luis Manzano's Batangas vice-governor bid 'not part of plan'

Jessy Mendiola: Luis Manzano's Batangas vice-governor bid 'not part of plan'

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Actress Jessy Mendiola expressed her full support for her husband Luis Manzano's intention to run for vice-governor in Batangas...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Secured': Olivia Rodrigo enjoys Halo-Halo ahead of 'Guts' Manila show

'Secured': Olivia Rodrigo enjoys Halo-Halo ahead of 'Guts' Manila show

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
The Filipino blood is strong in Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo as she posted about "securing" her glass of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos defends sons Luis Manzano, Ryan Recto for entering politics

Vilma Santos defends sons Luis Manzano, Ryan Recto for entering politics

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
"Star For All Seasons" Vilma Santos answers critics who are questioning her sons Luis Manzano and Ryan Christian Recto for...
Entertainment
fbtw
'School of Rock' co-stars engaged, 20 years since first encounter

'School of Rock' co-stars engaged, 20 years since first encounter

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Two former child actors that starred in the 2003 comedy film "School of Rock" with Jack Black are now engaged.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with