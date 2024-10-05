Spotted: Olivia Rodrigo visits Intramuros, takes photos with lucky fans

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American pop artist Olivia Rodrigo is enjoying her time in the Philippines ahead of her first concert in the country.

The singer arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday evening alongside boyfriend and actor Louis Partridge, holding hands as they were escorted by security.

Among the first things Olivia did was to try out Halo-Halo from local restaurant Romulo's Cafe.

"Halo-Halo secured!!! So excited to be in the Philippines," she wrote in an Instagram story documenting her dessert, adding her signature purple heart emojis.

The restaurant also posted a photo of the artist with some staff members on its Facebook page.

Some fans randomly bumped into Olivia in a mall, while others spotted Louis walking around in Makati.

The celebrity couple yesterday visited the walled city of Intramuros, where Olivia rode a bamboo bike.

"Seein' her today on a Bambike, isn't a bad idea, right?" quipped the company handling the bikes on Facebook.

Their post references the singer's hit track "Bad Idea Right?," adding, "Guess who joined us today? Welcome home, our pinsan!"

Two fans even managed to grab a quick picture with Olivia after seeing her in the Plaza San Luis Complex.

"Humble queen!! Bambike tour turned into unexpected meet and greet!!" said one of them upon posting the encounter on TikTok, using text in a video that reads, "Breathing the same polluted air as THE Olivia Rodrigo."

Meanwhile, another fan spotted the singer and her group in Baluarte San Diego, initially mistaking her for another artist, Avril Lavigne.

Olivia will perform a special Silver Star show of her ongoing "Guts" world tour tonight at the Philippine Arena.

Tickets to her Manila show were thought to be "kabayan-friendly" as they were all sold for P1,500 at the 55,000-seater arena in Bulacan.

The singer's paternal grandparents are Filipino, while her mother is of German and Irish ancestry.

