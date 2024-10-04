^

Food and Leisure

'Secured': Olivia Rodrigo enjoys Halo-Halo ahead of 'Guts' Manila show

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 1:49pm
'Secured': Olivia Rodrigo enjoys Halo-Halo ahead of 'Guts' Manila show
Olivia Rodrigo at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Getty Images via AFP / Theo Wargo, AFP / Timothy A. Clary

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino blood is strong in Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo as she posted about "securing" her glass of Halo-Halo hours after landing in the Philippines for her "Guts" show in Philippine Arena tomorrow. 

The "Driver's License" hit singer posted a photo of a Halo-Halo topped with scoops of ice cream, including ube-flavored ones, on her Instagram Stories. 

"Halo-Halo secured!!! So excited to be in the Philippines," she wrote, adding her signature purple heart emojis. 

The Filipino restaurant Romulo Cafe posted a photo of the "Vampire" singer on its Facebook page. Olivia was seen smiling in front of the camera together with the waitstaff posing for a group photo. 

Olivia is currently in the Philippines for a special Silver Star show of her ongoing "Guts" world tour. 

Tickets to her Manila show were thought to be "kabayan-friendly" as they were all sold for P1,500 at the 55,000-seater arena in Bulacan. 

Olivia's paternal grandparents are Filipino, while her mother is of German and Irish ancestry. 

 

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo makes history with 745k concert tickets waiting list

vuukle comment

FILIPINO FOOD

HALO-HALO

OLIVIA RODRIGO
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with