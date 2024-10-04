'Secured': Olivia Rodrigo enjoys Halo-Halo ahead of 'Guts' Manila show

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino blood is strong in Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo as she posted about "securing" her glass of Halo-Halo hours after landing in the Philippines for her "Guts" show in Philippine Arena tomorrow.

The "Driver's License" hit singer posted a photo of a Halo-Halo topped with scoops of ice cream, including ube-flavored ones, on her Instagram Stories.

"Halo-Halo secured!!! So excited to be in the Philippines," she wrote, adding her signature purple heart emojis.

The Filipino restaurant Romulo Cafe posted a photo of the "Vampire" singer on its Facebook page. Olivia was seen smiling in front of the camera together with the waitstaff posing for a group photo.

Olivia is currently in the Philippines for a special Silver Star show of her ongoing "Guts" world tour.

Tickets to her Manila show were thought to be "kabayan-friendly" as they were all sold for P1,500 at the 55,000-seater arena in Bulacan.

Olivia's paternal grandparents are Filipino, while her mother is of German and Irish ancestry.

