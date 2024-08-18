'It's unique': Michael Keaton reunites with Tim Burton in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

MANILA, Philippines — After 36 years, Michael Keaton is set to reprise his iconic character, Beetlejuice, once more under the helm of director Tim Burton.

Keaton and Burton first collaborated on the original "Beetlejuice" in 1988 before working on two "Batman" films the following year and in 1992.

They worked together again after a long time in 2019 for the live-action adaptation of "Dumbo," and now the pair has come full circle for the much-anticipated sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Keaton laughed off not understanding why the original film is so popular despite watching it so many times, labeling it as "unique."

"There's no such thing as 'really unique' or 'very unique.' It's something that's either unique or not. And 'Beetlejuice' is unique. And it's just 100% original," Keaton explained. "I've always described it as a piece of art. You could almost grab the movie and, if you could, hang it somewhere."

For Keaton, "Beetlejuice" was "sort of timeless and touching" to others.

He believes people are drawn to its unusual visuals, "It's really interesting how much people react so positively to pure imagination from Tim. Just pure imagination. No one ever saw anything like that."

He described his dynamic with Burton as special, acknowledging how overused yet appropriate the word was, drawing out their similarities and differences.

"There's parts of our personality where I don't have the same thing or feeling that he does, but I have a type of it. It's not the same kind," Keaton continued. "But I relate enough to that, and I relate enough to accepting that there are just people who see the world how they see it… and I think, in fact, the advantage to us is how we’re similar."

Keaton also touched on artists having respect for each other, something he tries to align with in terms of headspace and vision.

"I think that if you try to at least head in that direction of art, and then to respect artists — just the privilege of showing up and working with someone who really is truly an artist — I mean, that’s just such a privilege," Keaton said.

As an example he mentioned the respect Burton showed when he chose him for Batman, despite others thinking otherwise, a product of their relationship from working on "Beetlejuice."

Keaton and Burton initially thought there was no reason to return to the world of "Beetlejuice" until they figured out what they could do still do with its lore. They discussed it over the phone and the potential production it would go into.

"I don’t think a lot of people consciously know why they like 'Beetlejuice,' but I keep coming back to the expression 'handmade' — because it literally was handmade," he reflected. "But I think, clearly, the story had to be there, and this story is even stronger, if you ask me. Tim really trusted the story."

The actor also credited the returning Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara and newcomer Jenna Ortega for driving the sequel's story, noting his character Beetlejuice is still integral.

"The story is stronger and you'll love the whole experience… and Beetlejuice is just a fun thing in it," Keaton ended.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" premieres in Philippine cinemas on September 4.

