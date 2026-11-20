De Claro brings proven leadership from SSS to DICT, emerges as key player in government digital transformation

MANILA — Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Robert Joseph Montes de Claro brings to the Marcos administration a wealth of executive experience, technology expertise, and a track record of institutional reforms that could prove vital in accelerating the country's digital transformation.

His leadership at the Social Security System (SSS), where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer, provides a compelling measure of his ability to manage complex government institutions and deliver programs with tangible benefits to millions of Filipinos.

During his SSS tenure, the institution recorded total assets of ?1.35 trillion as of June 2026, while introducing and expanding initiatives benefiting pensioners and members, including pension increases, enhanced salary and calamity loans, the MySSS Card, and expanded financial assistance programs.

A Computer Science graduate of De La Salle University, De Claro also brings more than three decades of professional experience, including executive positions in technology, business services, and multinational corporations. His international assignments with Nestlé Philippines and subsequent leadership roles in technology companies further strengthened his experience in managing complex operations and developing business solutions.

These credentials put him in a strong position to lead the DICT as it tackles major national concerns, including affordable internet access, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and more efficient government services.

De Claro's challenge is to translate his experience in institutional management into a nationwide digital transformation that makes government transactions faster, more transparent, and more accessible to ordinary Filipinos.

His combination of technology competence, financial management experience, and public-sector leadership makes him a significant addition to the administration's Cabinet.

While his DICT performance will ultimately be measured by concrete results, his previous accomplishments at the SSS provide a strong foundation for confidence in his ability to take on one of the government's most demanding leadership responsibilities.

For an administration seeking leaders who can combine technical expertise with disciplined management and actual results, De Claro is a leader whose experience is worth counting on.