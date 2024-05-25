WATCH: Michael Keaton back for more mayhem in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. released a full-length trailer for Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" which sees Michael Keaton's titular character back for even more chaos.

Like the teaser trailer released last March, the new trailer begins with a choral version of "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" during a funeral, confirmed to be of Charles Deetz played by controversial actor Jeffrey Jones.

"Death is hard" says Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz to which her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) replies, "Yeah, sometimes I think life is harder."

Lydia gives a brief recap of 1988's "Beetlejuice" over clips of ventures into the Deetz's attic where she uncovers the miniature model of Winter River, Connecticut and finds a flyer for Keaton's famous bio-exorcist.

She warns Astrid to never say Beetlejuice's name thrice for the risk of summoning him, and of course he rises.

"The Juice is loose," Beetlejuice tells Lydia. "I am going to make you so happy!"

The trailer shows new glimpses of Astrid, her grandmother Delia (Catherine O'Hara also returning), Justin Theroux's Rory, and Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice's wife Delores in the afterlife.

"The living, the dead, can they co-exist? That's what we're here to find out" asks Lydia, as scenes blend practical and visual effects reminiscent of the original.

Character introductions appear for Keaton, Ryder, O'Hara, Theroux, Bellucci, Ortega, and Willem Dafoe as B movie action star-turned-ghost detective Wolf Jackson.

The trailer ends with Lydia landing in Beetlejuice's office where he shows off once more before the title card reveal just how real and gruesome he can get, which disgusts Delia.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" directed by Burton on a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and "Wednesday" screenwriters Alfred Gough and Miles Millar premieres in Philippine cinemas on September 4. — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines' YouTube channel

